Ten house builders sign up to Welsh building remediation pact

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Ten major house builders have signed up to the Welsh government’s developer pact to remediate buildings with fire safety issues.
Climate change minister Julie James has today named the developers which have signed the pact after the Welsh government had previously warned them in July that they would face consequences if they did not sign up to the pact by the end of the month.
The pact commits developers to remediating blocks with “life-critical fire safety issues” that are taller than 11 metres and that the companies were involved in developing, whether or not they constructed them, in the past 30 years.
Ms James had previously written to 47 developers, including those that have committed to the UK government’s building safety pledge, asking them to sign a pact to fix defects in buildings they have played a role in developing.
Of those developers at the time, 41 replied and 27 of them confirmed that they have no medium or high-rise buildings in Wales.
The remaining 13 had been called to a roundtable meeting earlier in July, where all developers said they intended to sign the pact.
Following today’s announcement, the Welsh government has named 10 developers that have signed the pledge, and confirmed that the remaining three have no affected buildings.
Inside Housing broke the news yesterday that Vistry Group and Redrow had both signed the agreement.
While Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, Lovell, McCarthy Stone, Countryside, Crest Nicholson, Bellway and Barratt have also signed up.
Ms James said: “I have always made it clear that I do not expect leaseholders to bear the cost of repairing fire safety issues that are not of their making and that I expect developers to step up to their responsibilities.
“I am very pleased that following our roundtable meeting in July, a number of major developers have acknowledged their responsibility by signing up to the Welsh Government’s Developer Pact.
“I met with these developers yesterday to confirm next steps, and their plans and timescales for remediation. I wish to commend them for their engagement to date and look forward to a productive relationship in the future.”
Ms James highlighted that some developers have already started their remediation work, and she also confirmed that residents who funded survey work prior to the Welsh Building Safety Fund will be reimbursed.
In March, the Welsh government identified that more than 100 households are to receive money through the fund, which will also fund the remediation of buildings over 11 metres tall with various fire safety defects.
Ms James added: “I have been made aware that in a number of cases, survey work was undertaken prior to the launch of the Welsh Building Safety Fund, funded by residents, building owners or managing agents.
“Where this has happened, and subject to certain eligibility criteria being met, I can confirm that survey costs will be reimbursed by the Welsh government.
“While it is right that developers take responsibility for defects that they are accountable, building owners and managing agents also have accountabilities when it comes to ensuring the safety of buildings and it is important that effective maintenance programmes are in place.
“I would encourage all residents to assure themselves that maintenance on their buildings is being carried out in accordance with their lease agreements.”
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