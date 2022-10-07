Ten house builders sign up to Welsh building remediation pact

Climate change minister Julie James has today named the developers which have signed the pact after the Welsh government had previously warned them in July that they would face consequences if they did not sign up to the pact by the end of the month.

The pact commits developers to remediating blocks with “life-critical fire safety issues” that are taller than 11 metres and that the companies were involved in developing, whether or not they constructed them, in the past 30 years.

Ms James had previously written to 47 developers, including those that have committed to the UK government’s building safety pledge, asking them to sign a pact to fix defects in buildings they have played a role in developing.