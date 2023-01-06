Ten themes that should dominate the housing sector in 2023

Getting back to basics

If 2022 has taught us anything it’s that despite being under increasing pressure to manage competing demands and expectations, we can’t lose sight of our core purpose: to provide good-quality, safe and secure homes that people can thrive in.

2023 is the year we ensure our customers are front and centre of everything we do and every decision we make.

Rebuilding our reputation

We need to rebuild the sector’s reputation.

The Grenfell Tower disaster, the tragic death of Awaab Ishak, ITV’s investigation into social housing, and Kwajo Tweneboa’s powerful social media posts have forced us all to face up to some very uncomfortable truths.

We can only move forward and start to rebuild trust by being more honest and transparent. When we make a mistake, we need to ‘own it’ – meaning do everything in our power to put things right and stop them from being repeated.

Key to this will be delivering the actions we’ve signed up to in the Better Social Housing Review.

Damp and mould

Awaab’s tragic death has been a wake-up call. It’s the housing equivalent of the changes that were made to children’s services after the death of Baby P. That’s why it’s now part of the ‘big seven’ compliance areas.

We must invest more in tackling damp and mould, make it easier for customers to report, and take swift remedial action to put things right. We also need to get better at preventing damp and mould in the first place, by using smart technology to proactively manage cases.