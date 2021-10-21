Tenant awarded £3,500 from London council following damp and mould complaint

The settlement comes more than two years after the tenant, who lives in a four-bedroom flat in Streatham, first made a complaint to Lambeth Council about the poor conditions.

A survey of the resident’s property found evidence of damp and mould in three bedrooms, as well as the hallway, kitchen and bathrooms, the tenant’s solicitor said.

Evidence of water damage was uncovered in the hallway, while a broken extractor fan in the bathroom left the room with ventilation, they added.

This is the second time the resident made a housing claim against the London borough due to “recurring issues”.