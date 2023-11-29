Tenant charity to close after review cites ‘unfavourable operating conditions’

The decision follows a review of the charity after applying to over 100 potential sources of core funding in the past few months without success.

Alongside this lack of funding, Taroe Trust said the review “identified unfavourable operating conditions”. As a result, all services will cease by the end of December 2023.

The charity explained that it had tried to repivot as a knowledge hub, engaging in evidence-led housing research with higher education institutions, but the financial returns from this week have been marginal.

Taroe was established in 2013 as a charity out of the former national tenant membership organisations. At its peak, it had a membership of more than 800 organisations that represented over three million tenants and residents.