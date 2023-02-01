Tenant complaints in England skyrocket by 74% in one year

Housemark’s January Pulse report, which tracks the performance of UK social housing providers, shows complaints in England were 74% higher in December 2022 than the same month in 2021.

The company said one reason for the surge could be improvements in English landlords’ complaint identification and recording mechanisms, following changes to the Housing Ombudsman’s complaint handling code published last October.

The report also showed that customer satisfaction levels dropped by seven percentage points from January to December 2022.