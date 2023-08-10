Tenant empowerment is the way forward for social housing

The housing crisis sweeping this country is not only a wake-up call to our governments, but also an opportunity for us to recalibrate our attitude towards social housing.

In the past, social housing has been looked down upon as a tenure of last resort for the financially unstable or less fortunate, but now it is time to change that outdated perception and see it as a space where active, involved tenants can create the kind of vibrant, sustainable communities we’d all like to live in.