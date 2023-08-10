Tenant empowerment is the way forward for social housing

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Any programme to build more social housing must come alongside a commitment to involve tenants in decision-making, writes Sheenagh McNally
The housing crisis sweeping this country is not only a wake-up call to our governments, but also an opportunity for us to recalibrate our attitude towards social housing.
In the past, social housing has been looked down upon as a tenure of last resort for the financially unstable or less fortunate, but now it is time to change that outdated perception and see it as a space where active, involved tenants can create the kind of vibrant, sustainable communities we’d all like to live in.
With rising housing costs exceeding many household incomes, fewer people can afford to buy a home or rent privately. Social housing is starting to be seen more widely as an attractive alternative, even as a tenure of choice for its long-term stability.
We must recognise that in addition to being an affordable place to live, social housing presents an opportunity to build places where people are invested in their surroundings and feel a sense of community.
For this to work, however, it is imperative that those living in social housing have a real say in what happens.
Residents must have the opportunity to be part of their landlord’s decision-making processes. They must be able to suggest changes and make their voices heard on issues that affect them directly.
The involvement of residents in the business of housing ensures that policies and practices are attuned to the needs of the people who live there – something that cannot be achieved by landlords or policymakers alone.
“It is time to change that outdated perception and see social housing as a space where active, involved tenants can create the kind of vibrant, sustainable communities we’d all like to live in”
Tenant engagement is the key to making this possible. By providing residents with the tools and resources to actively participate in the governance of their communities, social housing can be transformed into a tenure that residents are proud to call home.
This approach can not only improve the quality of life for tenants but also promote sustainable practices that benefit the wider community and the environment.
The All-Ireland Tenant Engagement Conference, the first of its kind in Ireland, featured experts, practitioners and tenants with a shared goal of increasing the effectiveness of tenant engagement. We heard from a range of housing providers at all stages of the ‘ladder of involvement’.
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive, which, in partnership with Supporting Communities, has been a pioneer in tenant engagement for over 40 years, gave the opening presentation detailing the work of the Housing Community Network, the largest tenant engagement structure of its kind, made up of more than 500 community groups across Northern Ireland.
The conference also heard from housing associations that are just getting started but are committed to taking tenant participation to the board level, including Circle Voluntary Housing Association, the event’s headline sponsor.
Several landlords featured powerful presentations from their tenants, who spoke about their personal circumstances and reasons they had for getting involved.
“The involvement of residents in the business of housing ensures that policies and practices are attuned to the needs of the people who live there”
The keynote address from Lesley Baird, former chief executive of TPAS Scotland, assured the audience that tenant participation is both the right thing to do and the smart thing to do for all stakeholders, and gave ample evidence of the success communities have had in Scotland taking this approach.
In his closing remarks, Colm McDaid, chief executive of Supporting Communities, issued a challenge to the room: “New levels around empowerment and citizenship are happening elsewhere. I would like to see how we can enable that here by creating new legislation in the Republic of Ireland and by refreshing and improving existing legislation in Northern Ireland.
“I would love to see the island of Ireland become the benchmark for tenant engagement across these isles and, indeed, further afield.”
The time is right for change. Investing in social housing and tenant empowerment can build a more equitable society where everyone has the chance to contribute and thrive.
Sheenagh McNally, head of corporate services, Supporting Communities
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