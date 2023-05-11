It is crucial that social landlords focus on how tenants must be put at the heart of systems, not least to prevent future tragedies. Here are a number of practical ways things could be done better, writes Jo Richardson #UKhousing

Inquiries, ombudsman reports and media stories have, quite rightly, exposed the failings of some landlords in keeping tenants safe in their homes, and in all of these cases we have learned that tenants were not listened to – their concerns not acted on.

A number of tragedies in recent years have highlighted why social housing providers must listen to the people who live in their communities. The 72 lives lost in the Grenfell Tower fire nearly six years ago – and more recently Sheila Seleoane and Awaab Ishak – have left families grieving and a social housing sector examining what has gone wrong.

We shouldn’t need events, such as next week’s Tenant and Resident Engagement Conference , to discuss the necessity of engaging with tenants. Nevertheless, it is important to create a meaningful moment to reflect on how social housing landlords embed tenants at the heart of their operation – but also to consider who landlords are engaging with (and who they aren’t).

It is important now to focus on how tenants must be put at the heart of systems, to prevent further tragedies in the future. My recent Homeful report for the Chartered Institute of Housing found that adaptive ways of working during the pandemic had renewed service providers’ focus on people – rather than abstract processes and systems.

The report also reflected on the six conditions necessary to create home and reminded that ‘connectedness’ is key. People are at the core of what we do in the social housing sector and their experience and insights are valuable in delivering a quality service and keeping tenants safe and happy.

In the list of conclusions for the Homeful report, these were top of the list:

The need for more proactivity, less reactiveness and less paternalism The importance of lived experience and listening to the customer when developing and delivering services

We need to listen to what tenants are saying about their experiences and act on this intelligence to keep them safe and happy, and to continuously improve processes and services. We should be able to build better systems to understand tenants’ needs.

There are interesting approaches like the psychographic segmentation tool developed by Grand Union Housing Group, so it knows how best to communicate with tenants and to deliver the services in a way best suited to needs and preferences.