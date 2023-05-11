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It is crucial that social landlords focus on how tenants must be put at the heart of systems, not least to prevent future tragedies. Here are a number of practical ways things could be done better, writes Jo Richardson
We shouldn’t need events, such as next week’s Tenant and Resident Engagement Conference, to discuss the necessity of engaging with tenants. Nevertheless, it is important to create a meaningful moment to reflect on how social housing landlords embed tenants at the heart of their operation – but also to consider who landlords are engaging with (and who they aren’t).
A number of tragedies in recent years have highlighted why social housing providers must listen to the people who live in their communities. The 72 lives lost in the Grenfell Tower fire nearly six years ago – and more recently Sheila Seleoane and Awaab Ishak – have left families grieving and a social housing sector examining what has gone wrong.
Inquiries, ombudsman reports and media stories have, quite rightly, exposed the failings of some landlords in keeping tenants safe in their homes, and in all of these cases we have learned that tenants were not listened to – their concerns not acted on.
It is important now to focus on how tenants must be put at the heart of systems, to prevent further tragedies in the future. My recent Homeful report for the Chartered Institute of Housing found that adaptive ways of working during the pandemic had renewed service providers’ focus on people – rather than abstract processes and systems.
The report also reflected on the six conditions necessary to create home and reminded that ‘connectedness’ is key. People are at the core of what we do in the social housing sector and their experience and insights are valuable in delivering a quality service and keeping tenants safe and happy.
In the list of conclusions for the Homeful report, these were top of the list:
We need to listen to what tenants are saying about their experiences and act on this intelligence to keep them safe and happy, and to continuously improve processes and services. We should be able to build better systems to understand tenants’ needs.
There are interesting approaches like the psychographic segmentation tool developed by Grand Union Housing Group, so it knows how best to communicate with tenants and to deliver the services in a way best suited to needs and preferences.
However, we also need to remember the range of people and properties in the social housing sector. One group of people who are not routinely included in engagement processes are Gypsies and Travellers either residing in or resorting to an area, but often even those living on sites managed by a social housing provider.
There are some pockets of good practice of engaging with Gypsy and Traveller tenants – Elim Housing, Broadland Housing Group and Rooftop Housing come to mind as being active, not only in their own locations, but also in lobbying for effective change on a national level.
Gypsy Traveller sites within a local authority or housing association’s property portfolio are social housing. The accommodation may look different to other properties and there is, of course, a recognition of the need for culturally sensitive management practices. But the key conditions of ‘home’ – security, affordability, safety, quality of space, privacy and connectedness – are still required, and should be of a standard, and not marginalised as different in terms of quality of management practice.
“We must embrace all members of our tenant community if we are to be genuinely inclusive and engaging”
Connectedness is particularly important for ‘seldom-heard’ people in our communities. This requires a diversity of communication methods and, preferably, a co-production mindset. Co-production means building sufficient trust and resource to encourage greater participation from the traditionally under-represented group(s) in a bid to hold space within which they can feel empowered to be involved in decision-making that affects them.
Co-production approaches can create public value and design better and more inclusive governance structures, policies and processes which, in turn, can ensure that all the conditions necessary for ‘home’ in our communities can be achieved.
We must embrace all members of our tenant community if we are to be genuinely inclusive and engaging. A number of stories have already highlighted why it is essential to properly hear tenants and build services around lived experience. This effect is amplified in traditionally marginalised communities.
So, as the social housing sector embarks on a specific moment of reflection, like a tenant engagement conference, let’s remember to listen to as many voices as possible to properly support home for a diverse range of community members in the future.
Jo Richardson, professor of housing and social inclusion at De Montfort University, Leicester; immediate past president, Chartered Institute of Housing
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