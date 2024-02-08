Tenant insight: inside tenant efforts to change the culture of social landlords

Mr Wylde says that national bodies like the NHF and the Chartered Institute of Housing, as well as the regulator and ombudsman, really are listening to tenants and incorporating their views.

“The work we’ve done with the regulator and the Housing Ombudsman, they are listening to the tenants and all the stuff we do. And they are making changes from what the tenants say, which is, again, a wonderful thing to happen. I think that they are all making the right steps in the right direction,” he says.

Mr Wylde is a believer in both the Better Social Housing Review and Together with Tenants, in terms of them setting out a path for social landlords to follow to improve their services.

The problem, he feels, is that landlords are signing up to these initiatives but not properly reading them, or implementing the recommendations.

“There are an awful lot of housing associations that have signed up to [the Together with Tenants] charter. There are an awful lot of housing associations that are putting it on their office wall. They’ve ticked the box, and they don’t actually read the charter and actually implement it,” he says.

So his call to the sector is a simple one: read the documents you have probably already signed up to.

“My big wish would be that any housing association who is signed up to Together with Tenants is to get that charter out. And read it really carefully, and see if they’re truly believing what that charter says.

“And I would also say, look at the Better Social Housing Review. We had five people on that panel. We’re all volunteers. We worked extremely diligently to get those recommendations [drawn] up, which we honestly believe will make a huge change in the sector,” he says.

And for chief executives and leaders, he says: be more curious and rigorous about whether policies are actually being implemented.

“When things like Together with Tenants and the Better Social Housing Review come and land on the chief executive’s desk, don’t just ask, ‘Are we doing this?’ And someone says, ‘Yes.’ Actually say, ‘I want to see the evidence that we’re doing this,’ and actually get the CEOs out of their boardrooms, out of their offices, and bring them down to the frontline.”

Not taking up recommendations

Mr Wylde has been disappointed that some recommendations have not been taken up – he points to the Better Social Housing Review’s call for landlords to set up community hubs. This was an idea that came from a housing association that had already implemented hubs, in Sunderland. The panel was so impressed, it recommended they should be rolled out by all landlords.

“A lot of housing associations have gone, ‘Well, we can’t afford to build a community hub,’” he says.

While this is understandable, he adds, landlords should be thinking outside of the box.