Tenant meets landlord: the great rent debate

He says average rent at Curo is around £120 a week, not far off what Ms Hawkins pays, but he outlines the ever-growing list of obligations housing associations have to cover from their rental income.

“But there’s always a choice: do you make it affordable or do you build more?”

It is a paradox Mr da Cunha recognises. “Affordable rent was not affordable for most people on low incomes, particularly somewhere like Bath, so we try to make our programmes driven by social rent,” he says.

What “affordable rent” means, however, is a thorny question. For many people, the term itself is a form of doublespeak, with the affordable rent tenure allowing landlords to charge up to 80% of market rent, making it the opposite of affordable for lower earners in high-value areas.

“We want rents to remain affordable and, at the same time, we want homes to be safe and warm and, in most instances, we think we need to build more social housing.”

“That needs to deal with day-to-day services, repairs, investment, fire safety, decarbonisation, new supply, regeneration, professionalisation of the sector – all of that comes out of that £120. So you think, ‘How much can you do with that?’ We’re trying to spread it across everything.”

This brings a quick retort from Ms Hawkins.

“But we’re all doing that at home as well. My rent has gone up quite a lot just in the last year. I’m having to spread that really thinly and make it go a long way. Tenants are saying, ‘I’ve got a budget, you’ve got a budget, so you need to manage your money the same way as I have to.’”

“Customers still think most of their rent goes to [the landlord] and it comes back as repairs and maintenance. They don’t see all those other aspects”

Although she considers herself lucky to have a home in Bath on social rent, Ms Hawkins says she is struggling to make ends meet. Her children have had to move out of the city because they cannot afford to rent privately there.

“I have taken on extra shifts just to manage. I’m not the only one; there must be loads of people like that. I had the opportunity to do overtime, but it’s tough some weeks to do more hours,” she says.

“Has the cost of keeping your home warm gone up, too?” asks Mr da Cunha.

“Yes, and council tax. All the utilities have gone up as well. I think food is the one I’ve noticed most. I’m working more, but I’m not any better off. I can manage, but it’s harder,” she answers.

“There is a point where none of us can spread it any thinner and something will have to give, and social housing shouldn’t be the thing that gives, because it’s so fundamental and it’s needed more now than it ever has been,” she adds.

“It’s crazy that that’s the reality for a lot of people these days – that it’s so hard to pay the bills,” sympathises Mr da Cunha.

“I suspect colleagues at Curo are the same. It’s not just one group of people that are affected. For that reason, I’m aware it can’t just be a case of asking [tenants] for more rent,” he says.

Setting rents

The chief executive adds that he believes there needs to be “a serious discussion” with the government about the future of social rents – both in terms of how they are set and what that revenue is spent on. He is calling for a “fundamental review” of the system.

“It’s so unfair to keep saying that we have to do more and more and more, and then [to say] the only answer is to charge more rent,” he says.