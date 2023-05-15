A council’s repair service hit an “all-time low” satisfaction rate of 26% in February, although the figure increased to 53% in March #UKhousing

Nearly five years ago Barking and Dagenham council entered a contract with Barking & Dagenham Traded Partnership (BDTP), a wholly owned company it set up in 2017, to carry out repairs and maintenance.

While housing associations have faced in-depth assessments for financial viability and governance for several years, the consumer regime will mark a major stepping-up for the regulator’s engagement with local authority landlords.

For the inspections, put into law by the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill, the RSH will only have to give 48 hours’ notice to landlords before inspections, compared with the previous period of 28 days.Inspection pilots are currently ongoing .

As part of its new proactive, consumer-focused regime, the English regulator will inspect social landlords in a similar way to Ofsted .

According to a council report, the performance of Barking and Dagenham’s repairs service means the local authority has “no confidence” it is ready to take part in the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) new inspection programme.

The report, which went before the council’s overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday, provides an update on improvements being made at BDMS.

It follows a previous report, presented to the committee in October, which explained that despite an improvement plan being launched after a change in senior leadership, the expected improvements had “yet to be realised”.

At the time, the council had failed to meet a satisfaction rate of higher than 55% in a year.

The most recent report showed that the service experienced a steady, month-on-month decline from 47% in October to 26% in February. Satisfaction increased to 53% in March.

On 18 April, the council had 4,906 outstanding repairs, compared to 5,880 on 5 September, and 208 legal disrepair cases, down from 308.

However, legal disrepair “remains a high-risk area” as 182 out of the 208 (87.5%) cases are currently past the target date, according to the report.

It said: “Impending regulatory changes by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) seek to introduce a four-yearly inspection regime.

“At this point in time, there is no confidence that we are ready to participate in this due to the existing repair issues that need addressing.

“BDMS needs to evidence month on month improvements in outputs, productivity and customer satisfaction to mitigate the current and enduring poor levels of service that they are currently delivering.

“This is a very large task and no assurance of achieving these targets can be given from the very initial improvements that are noted in this report.”

The council is working to improve the service’s performance, prioritising legal disrepair, damp and mould, repairs and voids.

Along with a reduction in legal disrepair cases and an increase in satisfaction, the service reduced outstanding repairs by 1,568 between 1 and 18 April, including 161 damp and mould cases.