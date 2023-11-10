Tenant stakeholder group more positive on consumer standards than any other, says RSH

Speaking on a panel at the Northern Housing Consortium’s Summit in Leeds, Kate Dodsworth said “as a group, the tenant stakeholder group was more positive about consumer standards than any other of the stakeholder groups… slightly more positive than landlords”.

She said that over 60% of more than 1,000 responses to the consultation on the revised new consumer standards, launched in July, were from tenants.

The English regulator consulted on four revised standards designed to protect tenants and improve the services they receive. These are the Safety and Quality Standard; Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard; Neighbourhood and Community Standard; and the Tenancy Standard.

These will replace the Home Standard, Tenancy Standard, Neighbourhood and Community Standard, and Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard.

The standards will apply to all housing associations and stock-holding councils.