Tenant to sue council after developing incurable lung disease in mouldy flat

The Observer newspaper, which highlighted the case, reported that 38-year-old Max developed incurable sarcoidosis in 2021, four years after the council moved him into a flat blighted by leaks, damp and black mould.

Studies have shown that the autoimmune condition could be triggered by exposure to mould and bacteria.

Max – whose symptoms include coughing blood, dry eyes and problems salivating – has called for greater punishment for landlords that fail to act on “inhumane” living conditions.

According to the article, the disease has since spread to Max’s heart. It is suspected to have affected his nervous system, “greatly increasing the risk of the condition becoming terminal”.

The report said that three doctors on three separate occasions produced letters stating that there were medical dangers to Max’s current living situation.

One said that his current home put him at “extra risk of lung complications”, while one letter was sent to the council in 2021.