Tenants and landlords either have not heard of or are not confident with Renters’ Rights Act changes

The findings were revealed as part of a panel on how to make renting fairer for everyone.

On the panel was Tom Fisher, head of the Greater Manchester Good Landlord Charter Implementation Unit at TDS Group.

He leads delivery of the charter, a Greater Manchester Combined Authority programme aimed at raising renting standards, and the Landlord Support Hub (now called Better Renting in Greater Manchester), a Nationwide Foundation-funded initiative tackling non-compliance among private rented sector landlords.

He said: “That project [Better Renting] is really looking at a research lens and looking at behavioural science. How do you tackle this idea of an intentional non-compliance?

“Obviously, there are landlords that wilfully are kind of non-compliant, but that’s for enforcement officers to deal with. But there are these smaller landlords that don’t have the resources or the capacity because they work full-time elsewhere.

“So we’re using this behavioural research to really tap into what are the things we can put in place to better communicate regulatory changes, and that’s more important than ever with the Renters’ Rights Act.

“I work for the dispute service [TDS Group] and we do yearly surveys with landlords and tenants, and we found in our latest survey that 60% of tenants have never heard of the Renters’ Rights Act, so there’s a big thing to be done there on empowering tenants to really know what their rights are.

“And then 50% of landlords aren’t confident with the changes, so there’s a real need to embed some of that [behavioural] practice.”