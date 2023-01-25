Tenants criticise council’s decision to turn off communal boilers for 11 hours a day

Social housing residents in a north London borough have expressed concern over the council’s decision to turn off communal boilers for 11 hours a day to reduce energy bills #UKhousing

It consulted on the plans and said it received support from 67% of residents.

The council said the measures were solely introduced to limit energy bills for residents, which would be three times higher without this action and support from its reserve funding.

In October last year, Islington Council reduced how much communal heating residents would receive each day from 18 hours to 13 hours – typically five hours in the morning and eight hours in the afternoon and evening.

The restrictions apply to around 4,700 council properties served by communal heating systems with a centralised boiler.

Almost all properties with communal heating did not have heat between midnight and 6am before the changes were introduced, the council said.

But a petition regarding boiler issues at the Redbrick Estate, which is maintained by contractor Osborne, has reached nearly 200 signatures.

Its creator claims residents are “waking up to no hot water and freezing cold temperatures time and time again”, including her 72-year-old grandmother.

“This has caused her to have severe chest infections, sleepless nights, extreme low moods and feelings of being left to suffer alone,” they said.

A tenant of Quaker Court told Inside Housing: “Since they changed the hours, our communal boiler keeps breaking down and we have to wait for it to be fixed. Yesterday I called them at 7am, it got fixed at 10.55pm, and it [the boiler] goes off at 11pm.”

Groups from several estates have considered launching tribunal proceedings against the council.

The Finsbury Estate Tenants and Residents’ Association commented: “Islington Council’s heating restrictions are against our basic human rights. We should have choice as to when to have our heating on and our water hot. We have vulnerable people, old people [and] people with differing needs.”

“Improving our poor insulation and suggesting voluntary restraint on energy use don’t seem to have even been considered,” the group added.

“We have grouped together with other estates in the borough and are researching what can be done to challenge this.”

More than 27,000 Islington residents live in low-income households, and the average weekly energy cost for tenants with communal heating increased from £10.60 to £17.40 in November.

One woman said her ill mother, who lives in a block for vulnerable and older people, was “struggling in the afternoon” without heating. She added that tenants there had raised complaints.

A Finsbury Estate tenant said: “It’s very draughty. I’m asthmatic, so putting on a jumper isn’t a fix. It’s the air I breathe that has to be warm or I get sick – and have been all winter.”

Gwen Faulkner, from Cowdenbeath Path, said: “I have found it very difficult as I have health conditions that get affected by the cold, osteoarthritis, and I also live with a long-term skin condition which requires me to have hot baths, which I normally do while my children are at school.