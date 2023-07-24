Tenants fighting eviction from Scottish village seek to prove in court that housing association is acting unreasonably

Tenants fighting eviction from a rural Scottish village will seek to prove in court that their housing association is acting unreasonably #UKhousing

Two other families who live on the road attended court earlier this month and agreed to move to alternative BHA homes.

The elderly couple, who live on Edgar Road in Westruther in the Scottish borders, were served an eviction notice in summer 2021 so the homes on the road can be demolished. If the notice is successful, the couple will be forced to leave the village.

A proof hearing has been set for 29 September, after Sherriff Nicol of Jedburgh Sherriff Court said the tenants had grounds to dispute whether BHA had made reasonable and appropriate efforts to find them somewhere else to live.

The families were awarded a three-month extended period to allow them to stay in their homes until alternative BHA accommodation is available.

John Purves, a homeowner on Edgar Road, told Inside Housing: “The village feels that there’s a sense of injustice about the Donaldsons’ eviction.”

He added: “I cannot impress enough the community work that Grace does around our village, while holding a number of jobs at our local primary school.

“You will understand the sentiment in the village that such an important member of our community is effectively going to be pushed out.”

When BHA announced it planned to demolish the Edgar Road homes, it offered all the tenants a chance to move across the road to a new set of homes being built by Eildon Housing Association.

However, contractor Stewart and Shields went into administration in April this year, stalling work on this neighbouring development. The half-built houses may now have to be demolished and rebuilt, which could take years.

Michelle Meldrum, chief executive of BHA, said the Donaldsons have been offered a home within six miles of Westruther as well as compensation including any additional travel expenses they need to get to and from work.

She said: “We are hoping that Grace and Norrie will agree to move to their temporary housing until their new build in Westruther is completed in advance of the court hearing in September and have made additional efforts recently to speak to them about this (including myself and BHA’s chair). However, up to this point, they have declined our offers.”

On Tuesday 25 July, BHA said that Grace and Norrie have agreed to meet with them in person and that they hoped to resolve the matter in advance of the court hearing.