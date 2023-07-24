Tenants fighting eviction from Scottish village seek to prove in court that housing association is acting unreasonably

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Norrie and Grace Donaldson are facing Berwickshire Housing Association in court, arguing it did not make appropriate efforts to find alternative accommodation for them when evicting them.
A proof hearing has been set for 29 September, after Sherriff Nicol of Jedburgh Sherriff Court said the tenants had grounds to dispute whether BHA had made reasonable and appropriate efforts to find them somewhere else to live.
The elderly couple, who live on Edgar Road in Westruther in the Scottish borders, were served an eviction notice in summer 2021 so the homes on the road can be demolished. If the notice is successful, the couple will be forced to leave the village.
Two other families who live on the road attended court earlier this month and agreed to move to alternative BHA homes.
The families were awarded a three-month extended period to allow them to stay in their homes until alternative BHA accommodation is available.
John Purves, a homeowner on Edgar Road, told Inside Housing: “The village feels that there’s a sense of injustice about the Donaldsons’ eviction.”
He added: “I cannot impress enough the community work that Grace does around our village, while holding a number of jobs at our local primary school.
“You will understand the sentiment in the village that such an important member of our community is effectively going to be pushed out.”
When BHA announced it planned to demolish the Edgar Road homes, it offered all the tenants a chance to move across the road to a new set of homes being built by Eildon Housing Association.
However, contractor Stewart and Shields went into administration in April this year, stalling work on this neighbouring development. The half-built houses may now have to be demolished and rebuilt, which could take years.
Michelle Meldrum, chief executive of BHA, said the Donaldsons have been offered a home within six miles of Westruther as well as compensation including any additional travel expenses they need to get to and from work.
She said: “We are hoping that Grace and Norrie will agree to move to their temporary housing until their new build in Westruther is completed in advance of the court hearing in September and have made additional efforts recently to speak to them about this (including myself and BHA’s chair). However, up to this point, they have declined our offers.”
On Tuesday 25 July, BHA said that Grace and Norrie have agreed to meet with them in person and that they hoped to resolve the matter in advance of the court hearing.
BHA board members were told in May 2021 that it would cost £128,000 to upgrade each property to the required standards. This led them to decide that the cost was “uneconomic” and not value for money.
Rachael Hamilton, MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, lent her support to the tenants earlier this month. She wrote to the court, saying: “I support Norrie and Grace Donaldson’s bid to remain at 6 Edgar Road in Westruther. It has been their home for 25 years. Grace is a lynchpin of the community, demonstrated by the huge amounts of support she has received from the Westruther community.
“Over the years, I have heard many arguments from BHA regarding the safety of the Edgar Road properties but remain unconvinced that tenants must be urgently evicted.”
“I have urged BHA to pause the move to evict residents until a solution can be found that respects the wishes of the local community. I believe that would be the best path forward.”
John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk, also wrote to the court, saying: “The decision to evict these tenants is causing a great deal of distress in the local community. Westruther residents feel they are being forced out of the place they love.
He added: “I have voiced my support for the local community to BHA’s management and urged them to pause these evictions. For the sake of the wider community, there is a need to look at alternatives that respect local wishes.”
Update: at 08.50am, 26.07.23
The standfirst of this story was changed from "Norrie and Grace Donaldson are taking Berwickshire Housing Association to court" to "Norrie and Grace Donaldson are facing Berwickshire Housing Association in court" to clarify that the court proceedings were initiated by BHA.
An additional paragraph was added with the news that Norrie and Grace have agreed to meet in person with BHA.
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