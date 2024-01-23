Tenants raise concerns that cost of complying with new information rules will be passed on through rent increases

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Social housing tenants have raised concerns that landlords will pass on the additional cost of meeting the government’s new information rules through rent increases.
The concerns were highlighted as part of a number of responses to a government consultation on new regulatory requirements to inform tenants of their rights.
As part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, the housing secretary is required to direct the Regulator of Social Housing to set out standards for landlords on providing tenants with information on making complaints, tenants’ rights and relevant regulatory requirements.
In response to a question on the cost of meeting the new commitments, both tenants and providers outlined why they have concerns.
This question received a total of 122 responses, from 57 providers, 61 individuals and tenant groups, plus four other organisations.
Many of the respondents expressed concern that the cost of meeting the new commitment would be passed on to tenants through rent increases, at the same time as calling for more “clarity around future rent settlements”.
The government announced a 7.7% rent cap for 2024-25 earlier this month.
Many respondents, including some of those who agreed with the government’s assessment of the likely associated costs, highlighted the challenge for providers to comply with these requirements given the wider financial pressures the sector is facing.
Just last week, Moody’s warned that its outlook for housing associations’ “credit fundamentals” remains negative for this year due to high interest rates and inflation.
As a result, it was suggested that the government’s assessment of costs should not be restricted to the direct costs of meeting the new requirements, but considered alongside other financial pressures, including costs associated with net zero compliance and tenant satisfaction measures.
There were 30 respondents who disagreed with the assessment of the likely costs associated with complying with the new requirements, and several argued that some or all of the costs had been underestimated.
It was pointed out by some that the expected cost of legal advice would be greater than the £26.19 per hour used in the government’s estimates.
At the same time, one respondent disagreed with the £22.35 per hour average staff wage cost that had been applied to calculate preparation costs, on the basis that more senior or specialised staff would be involved in the process of meeting the requirements.
In addition, some respondents suggested that more time would be required to provide tenants with individualised information on the requirements relevant to them.
In its response, the government said: “We recognise that there are a number of financial pressures impacting the sector. We believe ensuring that tenants are aware of their rights and understand how to make complaints to their landlords should be a fundamental part of the service a landlord is providing.
“We also recognise that providers are seeking further clarity regarding rents. We will consult separately on social housing rent policy in due course. We will also call for evidence on whether social landlords should be permitted, gradually over time, to bring rents back up to the level they would have been had the 7% cap not been applied.”
The government said it accepts the concerns about projected costs and will update its estimates using the latest data.
It added: “We note that some providers disagreed with our assessment of costs on the basis that the legal and staff wage costs had been underestimated.
“We believe the wages used in the calculations provide an accurate overview of the sector average, however we recognise there will be differences in costs for different providers.”
The requirements around information sharing are expected to come in as part of the wider new consumer standards regime in April.
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