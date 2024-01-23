Tenants raise concerns that cost of complying with new information rules will be passed on through rent increases

The concerns were highlighted as part of a number of responses to a government consultation on new regulatory requirements to inform tenants of their rights.

As part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, the housing secretary is required to direct the Regulator of Social Housing to set out standards for landlords on providing tenants with information on making complaints, tenants’ rights and relevant regulatory requirements.

In response to a question on the cost of meeting the new commitments, both tenants and providers outlined why they have concerns.

This question received a total of 122 responses, from 57 providers, 61 individuals and tenant groups, plus four other organisations.

Many of the respondents expressed concern that the cost of meeting the new commitment would be passed on to tenants through rent increases, at the same time as calling for more “clarity around future rent settlements”.