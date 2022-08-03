Tenants selected for 250-strong panel to boost social housing conditions

The government announced in March that it was launching the Social Housing Quality Resident Panel, after Inside Housing revealed the plans the week before. It forms part of a series of reforms, including the new Social Housing Regulation Bill, to improve tenant engagement and the regulation of the social housing sector in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The panel is made up of 250 tenants across England who will scrutinise measures to strengthen the Decent Homes Standard, training and qualification for staff, a new ‘access to information scheme’ and other planned reforms.

It is expected to meet around three times a year for the “foreseeable future” and will hold at least six meetings.