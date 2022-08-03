Tenants selected for 250-strong panel to boost social housing conditions

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A panel of 250 social housing residents has been chosen by the government as part of efforts to boost conditions for tenants across the country.
The government announced in March that it was launching the Social Housing Quality Resident Panel, after Inside Housing revealed the plans the week before. It forms part of a series of reforms, including the new Social Housing Regulation Bill, to improve tenant engagement and the regulation of the social housing sector in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.
The panel is made up of 250 tenants across England who will scrutinise measures to strengthen the Decent Homes Standard, training and qualification for staff, a new ‘access to information scheme’ and other planned reforms.
It is expected to meet around three times a year for the “foreseeable future” and will hold at least six meetings.
A breakdown of the demographic of the panel’s members was published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) yesterday.
The majority of the panel’s members live in housing association properties (80%) and the remainder are council housing tenants.
Of the new members, 43% are male, 52% are female and 5% preferred not to say.
The majority of panel members (80%) are aged 25 to 64, 18 to 24-year-olds represent 2.4% of panel members, and 17.2% of members are aged 65 or over. The remaining 0.4% preferred not to say.
Geographically, panel membership is evenly distributed across the country.
Of the panel members who shared their disability status, 36% were disabled and 23% were not, while the rest preferred not to say.
Just over half of panel members are white, 6% are of mixed ethnicity, 6% are Asian/Asian British, 8% are Black/African/Caribbean/Black British, 5% selected ‘other’ ethnic group, and the remaining 22% preferred not to say.
According to the latest update, due to the level of interest in the panel, DLUHC was unable to accept every application, but “tried to form a panel that fairly represents the diversity of the social housing population”.
“The members of the panel have been selected with the aim of having a good mix of residents who live in different housing types covering the UK with representation from across a range of demographics and characteristics,” the update said.
“The panel has been selected purely on the basis of allowing the panel to represent the diversity of people who live in social housing and we have not attempted to judge the merit of one applicant over another.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly regulation and legal round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories