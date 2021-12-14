TfL launches search for development partner for £1bn scheme

A tender notice has been issued by the transport body for a JV partner to provide property development services over a 15-year period for the first two phases of the Acton scheme at Bollo Lane.

The tender also includes the option for a third phase at Bollo Lane and additional schemes in West London, including at TfL’s Ealing Common depot.

TfL was given planning consent for Bollo Lane, its largest housing scheme to date, by Ealing Council in January. Alongside the new homes, the site also includes 2,300 square metres of commercial space.