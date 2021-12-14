TfL launches search for development partner for £1bn scheme

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Transport for London (TfL) has launched the search for a joint venture (JV) partner to help deliver a number of schemes in west London, including a 852-home development in Acton.
A tender notice has been issued by the transport body for a JV partner to provide property development services over a 15-year period for the first two phases of the Acton scheme at Bollo Lane.
The tender also includes the option for a third phase at Bollo Lane and additional schemes in West London, including at TfL’s Ealing Common depot.
TfL was given planning consent for Bollo Lane, its largest housing scheme to date, by Ealing Council in January. Alongside the new homes, the site also includes 2,300 square metres of commercial space.
Half of the 852 homes will be for affordable housing, which includes London Affordable Rent and shared ownership tenures.
The Ealing Common Depot site is in close proximity to the Bollo Lane site and according to TfL could deliver more than 800 new homes. The scheme is currently in detailed pre-application stage.
Homes will be spread over nine buildings and will be a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom properties.
Renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, are being considered as part of the designs, which TfL said also include multiple gardens and new play spaces, as well as other improvements to pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in the local area.
Interested parties have until January to apply for the JV partnership, with the contract expected to start on 1 December 2022 and run until 1 December 2037.
Earlier this month mayor of London Sadiq Khan warned the government that funding issues at TfL meant that thousands of new homes may not be built.
TfL’s finances have been badly hit by the pandemic due the reduction in passenger numbers.
The schemes at risk, according to the mayor’s office, include 30,000 homes in Beckton Riverside and Greenwich and up to 6,000 homes planned for Colindale Station in Barnet. The schemes are contingent on further transport upgrades in the capital unlocking the developments.
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