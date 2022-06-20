TfL, Vistry and Peabody partner up for east London scheme

The 98 new homes in Barkingside will range from one to three bedrooms in size and be spread across three buildings.

The scheme will be a mixture of both shared ownership and London Affordable Rent, which is set by the mayor of London and is significantly below open market rent.

The deal with Peabody and Vistry is the latest in TfL’s commercial development programme, which aims to build up to 2,400 homes across 12 sites.