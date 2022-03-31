TfL wins appeal to build 162 flats on tube station car parks

Enfield Council’s planning committee last year rejected proposals from Connected Living London (CLL) – a tie-up between TfL and Grainger – for the scheme on two car parks at Arnos Grove station.

The plans, originally recommended for approval by the council’s planning officer, were thrown out partly on the basis that they did not allow enough family housing and the loss of car parking space, with the current site having capacity for 297 vehicles.

CLL appealed the decision and in a ruling published yesterday the PI said the appeal was allowed and planning permission granted. The council decided not to defend its reasons for refusal, the PI said.