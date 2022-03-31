TfL wins appeal to build 162 flats on tube station car parks

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Transport for London (TfL) and property giant Grainger have been given the go-ahead for 162 new flats at a Grade II listed tube station after the government’s Planning Inspectorate (PI) overturned a council’s decision.
Enfield Council’s planning committee last year rejected proposals from Connected Living London (CLL) – a tie-up between TfL and Grainger – for the scheme on two car parks at Arnos Grove station.
The plans, originally recommended for approval by the council’s planning officer, were thrown out partly on the basis that they did not allow enough family housing and the loss of car parking space, with the current site having capacity for 297 vehicles.
CLL appealed the decision and in a ruling published yesterday the PI said the appeal was allowed and planning permission granted. The council decided not to defend its reasons for refusal, the PI said.
In the 34-page report, the PI said that the proposed development would deliver 40% affordable housing and benefit those in need.
Of this element, 70% is expected to be discounted market rent and 30% would be London Living Rent, the report said. Around half will be one-bedroom flats, with 40% two-beds and 9% three-beds.
Four buildings are proposed, ranging in height from one to seven storeys.
The inspectorate’s report also said the scheme fitted with the element of London planning policy that “seeks to reduce the dominance of vehicles on London’s streets and to support the healthy streets approach”.
The aim is for “car-free housing”, the report said, with the only parking for disabled badge holders.
In a tweet, London’s deputy mayor for housing Tom Copley said: “I’m delighted that the Planning Inspectorate has given the go ahead to TfL’s proposed development on the Arnos Grove station car park. 162 new homes (40% AH) will be built in a beautiful scheme that enhances the setting of the gorgeous Art Deco station.”
When contacted by Inside Housing, a spokesperson for Enfield Council said the authority was unable to comment because of pre-election restrictions.
TfL struck a deal with Grainger in 2019 to help it deliver around 3,000 build-to-rent homes on 10 of its sites. The pair also set up a for-profit registered provider last month.
TfL has an agreement with London mayor Sadiq Khan to achieve 50% affordable housing across its portfolio as a whole.
While Enfield Council originally rejected the Arnos Grove plan, last month it gave approval for the JV to build 351 homes at Cockfosters station.
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