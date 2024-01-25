The 10,000-kilowatt elephant in the room

Let’s engage in a thought experiment. Imagine electricity was free, green and abundant. If electricity was free, green and abundant, we wouldn’t need heat pumps and we wouldn’t need to retrofit any of our buildings. We could simply install fan-forced or radiant electric heating in every home and the UK’s domestic sector would instantaneously become completely decarbonised.

Critically, however, as it stands electricity is not free, not green and not abundant. Presently, the UK pays more for electricity than anywhere in Europe, only 47% of the UK’s electricity comes from zero-carbon sources, and the UK’s energy grid requires a considerable upgrade to meet increasing demand.

Property data firm Outra estimated it will cost £156bn to bring all homes in the UK to an EPC rating of C. Given, however, that many EPC C-rated homes would still require additional fabric and heating system upgrades to ensure heat pumps perform economically, the Outra estimate may need revising. If, for example, half the homes in the UK required an average of £18,000 in retrofit to improve energy and thermal efficiency, the total cost of such an undertaking would be around £237.6bn.

Given we are at the bottom of an extensive uphill struggle to decarbonise domestic heating, it is the perfect time to ask how far an investment of almost a quarter of a trillion pounds would get us toward the ideal of free, green and abundant electricity. Perhaps we don’t get all the way, but surely meaningful public investment in the generation and supply of renewable energy could make electricity affordable, green and abundant.

“This 4:1 ratio in the price of electricity to gas is, fundamentally, the structural condition that makes our shift towards net zero heating technologies so difficult”

If this approach were to be taken, the decarbonised future – ie the electrified society that underwrites any net zero strategy – becomes far easier and far more likely to transpire.

If the present state of domestic politics renders public investment in the generation and supply of affordable, green and abundant electricity beyond the scope of the possible, at the very least we must find a way of lowering the electricity-to-gas price ratio in the United Kingdom. Nesta argues that electricity prices ought to be “no more than 2.5 times the cost of gas”.

The Regulatory Assistance Project suggests one way of lowering the ratio would be to shift the ‘green levies’ that currently constitute around 23% of the total cost of electricity onto gas – or simply waive the levy cost for homeowners running heat pumps. The issue with the first proposal is two-fold. First, since 38.5% of electricity is produced by burning gas, making gas more expensive may not make electricity cheaper. Second, increasing the cost of gas would immediately impact the 3.26 million UK households in fuel poverty.

Equally, proposals for a carbon tax – a policy that would more appropriately shift decarbonisation costs onto fossil fuels – have long been dogged by claims they are “regressive, hitting low-income households disproportionately”. These dilemmas reveal an urgent need to think seriously about how to bring down the price of electricity in a fair, credibl, and acceptable way.

In the final analysis, the transition to net zero is going to cost billions and billions of pounds – of that, there can be no doubt. The only serious question, therefore, is what we are going to spend that money on: retrofitting 13.2 million homes to get them heat pump ready, or the 10,000-kilowatt elephant in the room?