“The action plan could provide us with an opportunity to publicly demonstrate that we are listening to the experiences of our residents when things go wrong and we do all we can to put things right,” says @Angela_NSHG #UKhousing

.@NorthStarHG’s chief executive @Angela_NSHG on the new action plan which aims to deliver the Better Social Housing Review’s second recommendations #UKhousing

The action plan feels like a timely contribution to the work the sector is driving to improve the quality of our homes, and implement changes that will benefit residents in the years to come.

“The action plan could provide us with an opportunity to publicly demonstrate that we are listening to the experiences of our residents when things go wrong and we do all we can to put things right”

The Better Social Housing Review reported in December. The National Housing Federation (NHF) and Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) are now preparing an action plan, which sets out how housing associations will deliver each of the report’s recommendations.

Undoubtedly, this has been a challenging few years for those of us working in social housing. Everyone I know is passionately committed to providing great services to communities, and many of us are taking time to consider what more we can do to deliver the very best for residents.

By engaging with this action plan, and using it to complement work our organisations are already doing, we can create a defining moment for the housing association sector. It could provide us with an opportunity to publicly demonstrate that we are listening to the experiences of our residents when things go wrong and we do all we can to put things right.

Almost six months ago, the independent panel commissioned by the NHF and the CIH reported on its findings into issues around poor-quality social housing. Following more than a year of intense public scrutiny, this presented a serious opportunity for the social housing sector to take ownership of the changes that clearly needed to be made.

The Better Social Housing Review, published in December, included seven robust and actionable recommendations for social housing providers to improve their homes and, crucially, the experiences of residents.

“The recommendations needed to be actionable for all social landlords, whether they have many thousands of homes of varying tenure, or a few homes for supported living”

Since then, the NHF and the CIH have been engaging with their members and co-ordinating a plan which sets out what the NHF and CIH will do to work alongside housing associations to deliver the panel’s recommendations.

This has been no mean feat. The recommendations range from social landlords improving knowledge about their homes to systematically increasing the voice and influence of tenants at every level of an organisation. The recommendations needed to be actionable for all social landlords, whether they have many thousands of homes of varying tenure, or a few homes for supported living.

This plan had to take into account the huge financial pressure that housing associations are under, as well as complementing reforms that are already underway in anticipation of the upcoming Social Housing (Regulation) Bill.