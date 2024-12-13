The affordable housing system needs a radical gear change to step up delivery

The public and private sectors must come together to deliver a step change in affordable housing provision, writes Ben Denton, chief executive of Legal & General Affordable Homes #UKhousing

If we are to stand any chance of reaching these ambitious targets we need a radical rethink of our housing system. We need more funders driving housebuilding. In the past 20 years, the UK predominantly relied on funding for housebuilding coming from housing associations and private purchasers. These two sources cannot increase at the scale necessary to provide the additional 120,000 homes required annually.

Looking forward, this government is asking for 300,000 net additional homes to be built annually (even though the 10-year average to March 2022 was 178,300), with a target of 100,000 affordable units each year.

The UK’s housing crisis is an all-too-familiar fact. The consequences of a lack of housing fall hardest on those least able to manage, resulting in 1.3 million households on social housing waiting lists.

Institutional ownership in UK housing remains low, at just 2%, with less than 1% in affordable housing. If we are serious about solving this crisis, the public and private sectors must come together to deliver a step change in affordable housing provision.

State investment needs to be used as a lever to attract institutional investment. Pension capital is a largely untapped source of capital that can have a transformative impact. Pension schemes can play a part in addressing the crisis while providing their members with reliable, inflation-linked returns.

Encouragingly, local government pension schemes have already begun to make strides by partnering with investors and housing providers, such as their recent investment into L&G’s Affordable Housing Fund. Recent consolidation plans will enhance their ability to invest in projects at scale.

“Pension capital is a largely untapped source of capital that can have a transformative impact. Pension schemes can play a part in addressing the crisis”

Insurers are another sector that can be tapped. UK insurers hold over £2tn in assets, and approximately 30% is in liquid assets. If we can create an environment where more of that funding is in housing, we could make meaningful inroads into the estimated shortfall of four million homes in the UK.

What would increase the pace of institutional investment in housing? First, a stable policy environment. This will take time to establish. However, the government needs to make positive statements about stability, with the time periods for stability of policy being 10 or 20 years, not five.

To plan for the long term and create a framework that catalyses investment, housing must be looked at as essential infrastructure.