The ageing population of private renters has nowhere to go

Older people in private rented accommodation are retiring, and their income is going down – but rents are going up. Lord Best says that action is needed #UKhousing

Today there are some 382,000 households over 65 in the PRS. But there are 867,000 private renting households over the age of 55. A huge problem is backing up.

When renters retire, incomes fall but rents go on rising. New research from the National Housing Federation (NHF) shows how this is leading to poverty and hardship for many living in the private rented sector (PRS). And as the number of older and retired people living in the PRS grows, this is also going to become increasingly expensive for the taxpayer. The housing benefit bill, which according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies has already doubled since the early 2000s, is set to rise dramatically.

YouGov polling commissioned by the NHF reveals that the over-55s in private rented homes are already struggling. Two-fifths find it hard to cover their basic living costs; half are worried about debt and half of retired older renters say it is housing costs that are severely impacting their quality of life. As this cohort gets older, and retirement income falls further behind rising rents, these problems are going to get considerably more widespread.

The problem stems from a decline in owner-occupation, combined with an even more significant decline in social housing, due to decades of underinvestment, which has led to a big increase in private renting.

Homeownership is down from its peak of 71% of the nation’s homes to 64.5% today. The social housing provided by housing associations and councils is at half its highest levels, now accounting for around 17%. But the proportion of privately rented homes has more than doubled this century. Although the PRS may provide a satisfactory tenure for mobile young professionals, it has serious drawbacks – even when its quality is good – for those dependent on pension income.

Meanwhile the poor condition of too many properties in the PRS is particularly bad for the health and well-being of older people, with those on the lowest incomes having fewer options and therefore more likely to be living in poor-quality homes. Cold and damp conditions, a lack of security, fuel poverty from poor insulation, and hazards from steps and stairs all contribute to the unsuitability of homes in this sector for our ageing population.

The chancellor announced in his Autumn Statement a lifting of the freeze on the Local Housing Allowances that cap private sector rents. This should close the gap between the help received and the actual rent to be paid. But the cap is to be reapplied after next year and tenants reliant on housing benefit could face this extra burden once again in the years to come.