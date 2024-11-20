“Without additional economic growth to that which has already been forecast, expect more pressure to reshape service offers and change organisational form across the public sector”

In other words, without additional economic growth above the current baseline, expect more pressure to reshape service offers across the public sector (and maybe some services currently defined as private sector such as water, rail and social housing).

However, the settlement for the final years of the parliament flatlines at 1.3% per annum. This is very low by historical standards and will put further pressures on unprotected services such as housing and local government.

First, the financial support for services is heavily front-loaded into the first two years, with increases of 4.8% and 3.2%. This is entirely understandable because of the need to prevent collapse in basic services before reform and efficiency programmes can be implemented.

Second, the £100bn of additional capital investment has not been considered by the Office for Budget Responsibility to have a short-term impact on growth. This, perhaps, is not such a surprise when we consider that the increase partially offsets decreases that were programmed in by the previous government.

In 2023-24, public sector net investment was 2.6% of GDP, while in 2029-30 it is projected to be 2.4%. This is not an investment bonanza that turbo-charges growth. We should, therefore, assume a greater focus on public service reform rather than increased funding as this parliament progresses, as increases in the tax take will be limited.

Third, we need to consider new and existing spending priorities generating additional demands for extra cash. The government currently has an unfunded commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, the costs of climate change are rising, the population is ageing, and health pressures will continue to rise with it.

Health now accounts for 42% of all service spending up from 32% in 2010. Over the past 40 years, the nation has shifted resources from defence and interest payments on debt to pay for increases health and social care. All four of those issues will in future require more funding from a tax base that has been depleted by low growth since 2008, which in the last parliament was negative when measured on a per capita basis.