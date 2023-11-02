Two hours of what’s gone wrong left me wanting at least one on how to put things right, writes @jules_birch #UKhousing

.@jules_birch reflects on the episodes of a BBC documentary that trace what has gone wrong with the property-owning democracy promised by post-war politicians #UKhousing

The programme does a great job of telling the story of, as the first episode puts it, “how a dream was destroyed by two decades of political and economic failure” and of putting that in the wider context of house prices inflated by lax mortgage lending to the detriment of the rest of the economy.

Interviews with leading politicians, special advisors, financiers and developers are intercut with archive news footage that neatly illustrates the way that things got steadily worse as national politics concentrated on the external crises like the credit crunch, Brexit, COVID-19 and the rest. These are complemented well by interviews with activists who campaigned for action to put things right.

Over two hour-long episodes, Britain’s Housing Crisis: What Went Wrong? does a great job of revealing the key episodes along the way and the bad actors at the heart of them.

Watch a few minutes of the new BBC housing documentary and you’ll get annoyed. Watch an episode and you’ll be full of righteous anger.

It traces what’s gone wrong with the property-owning democracy promised by post-war politicians as house prices have soared to ever more unaffordable levels since New Labour won the election in 1997.

But why just two decades? And why start in 1997 when that edits out key parts of the social housing story: the Right to Buy, the strangulation of council housing and the rise of housing associations and private finance?

For homeownership, it starts after the zenith of the property-owning democracy under Margaret Thatcher. It also ignores the liberalisation of the financial system in the 1980s that led to the demutualisation of building societies, broke the link between savings and lending and opened the UK mortgage market up to international capital flows.

For private renting, it leaves out the ending of security of tenure in 1988 that would later underpin the rise of buy-to-let and landlords pricing out first-time buyers.

That also meant it did not put what’s happened to house prices since 1997 in the context of previous booms. Look back to 1989-1992 and you’ll see the key difference that it was followed by a crash that eventually made prices relatively affordable again. Starting in 1997 gives the slightly misleading impression that prices have almost inevitably gone in one direction.

“But why just two decades? And why start in 1997 when that edits out key parts of the social housing story?”

In a story well told via interviews with key participants, the first part of the documentary begins with Labour’s decision to make the Bank of England independent. House prices were boosted by the fall in real interest rates that followed.

Labour commissioned the Barker Review and attempted to address its diagnosis of a chronic under-supply of new homes. However, we see how its attempts to boost housing supply ran into the buffers of the financial crisis and how the Bank of England rescued the economy with quantitative easing at the cost of inflating asset prices even more.