The benefits of an accommodation and decant managed services framework

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Sourcing decant accommodation through a framework improves efficiency, write Karen Smith, business and marketing support at ICAB, and Alisa Gold, head of business development and marketing, also at ICAB
All housing associations and councils are governed by the Public Contracts Regulations 2015. This means that any annual spend over £213,000 with one supplier must go through a competitive tender process. Alternatively, services can be procured via a public sector framework, which ensures best practice and compliance. Procurement for Housing (PfH) offers 26 procurement services to its 900-plus member organisations, including consultancy, technology, energy and dedicated frameworks.
These frameworks offer best value from market-leading suppliers, streamline processes, and provide purchase security for both the purchasers and suppliers within the framework. The Insurance Claims Accommodation Bureau (ICAB) was instrumental in bringing the new Accommodation & Decant Managed Services framework to fruition. They worked alongside PfH for over a year before the tender process to ensure that it was fit for purpose.
PfH is the only company that has a decant accommodation framework option available, so any housing managers that may not have considered using a specialist supplier for their decant options in the past should now be encouraged to do so, whether they are already PfH members or not.
Decanting residents into temporary accommodation is a complex and multi-faceted service. Housing managers may need to source accommodation for a whole block in an emergency situation, or alternatively may require assistance with planned remediation works for one of the hazards that are currently in the news, such as dangerous cladding or damp and mould. Therefore, a robust strategy needs to be in place since sourcing accommodation has to consider the human element.
“Procuring a supplier through a framework, before the decant is required, will improve efficiency and remove all the pain points of housing managers having to ‘shop around’ online for a supplier or even arrange the accommodation themselves”
Procuring a supplier through a framework, before the decant is required, will improve efficiency and remove all the pain points of housing managers having to ‘shop around’ online for a supplier or even arrange the accommodation themselves. Valuable internal resources will be freed up so they can focus on more pressing issues. Those already using one (or more) of the 26 PfH frameworks will be familiar with how the system works. Continuity, working with the same procurement supplier across multiple frameworks, makes perfect sense.
Suppliers on frameworks have gone through a rigorous tender process to prove their compliance and reliability, and have demonstrated how they adhere to social values by improving their social, economic, and environmental benefits through the delivery of the framework agreement, ensuring no lengthy tender processes are required. Procuring through the framework will help build stronger relationships with transparency, harnessing longevity and familiarity, and providing long-term value and stability for all parties involved.
All costs and terms and conditions will be transparent, agreed and fixed, with no hidden surprises or increases for the length of the agreement, thereby providing long-term cost savings. However, when choosing an accommodation and decant supplier, it is not always about choosing the cheapest supplier.
“When choosing an accommodation and decant supplier, it is not always about choosing the cheapest supplier”
It’s about the unique and personal service that is offered, which is ultimately to keep the process as simple and as stress-free as possible for the individuals requiring decant accommodation. ICAB works with each organisation on an individual basis, considering factors such as geographical location, demographic of residents, reporting requirements, and resource savings. This ensures a personalised, professional and efficient decant accommodation service.
The framework ensures governance across all areas, including invoicing and payments, to ensure processes are streamlined and aligned to both parties. While the framework provides the foundations for the contract and ensures supplier compliance, it also encourages the parties to work collaboratively to ensure there is a fundamental approach to continuous improvements.
Overall, it’s important for housing associations and councils to manage and continuously improve their finances to maximise spend, mitigate risks and make better decisions for all eventualities. PfH’s framework offers efficiency, compliance and an innovative approach to emergency accommodation and decanting, which simplifies housing procurement and enhances housing management.
Alisa Gold, head of business development and marketing, Karen Smith, business and marketing support, ICAB
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