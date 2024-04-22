The benefits of an accommodation and decant managed services framework

Suppliers on frameworks have gone through a rigorous tender process to prove their compliance and reliability, and have demonstrated how they adhere to social values by improving their social, economic, and environmental benefits through the delivery of the framework agreement, ensuring no lengthy tender processes are required. Procuring through the framework will help build stronger relationships with transparency, harnessing longevity and familiarity, and providing long-term value and stability for all parties involved.

All costs and terms and conditions will be transparent, agreed and fixed, with no hidden surprises or increases for the length of the agreement, thereby providing long-term cost savings. However, when choosing an accommodation and decant supplier, it is not always about choosing the cheapest supplier.

“When choosing an accommodation and decant supplier, it is not always about choosing the cheapest supplier”

It’s about the unique and personal service that is offered, which is ultimately to keep the process as simple and as stress-free as possible for the individuals requiring decant accommodation. ICAB works with each organisation on an individual basis, considering factors such as geographical location, demographic of residents, reporting requirements, and resource savings. This ensures a personalised, professional and efficient decant accommodation service.