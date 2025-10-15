The benefits of specialist mortgage lenders

How does the specialist lending approach differ from high street lending?

We use conversation, not credit scores, to turn these customers’ blips into DIPs – Decisions in Principle – and ensure that their unfortunate temporary circumstances don’t become permanent barriers to homeownership.

Another difference between us and the high street is that we give brokers direct access to our underwriters if more information about the applicant is required.

Do borrowers tend to stay with specialist lenders for the long term?

The average time our customers stay with us is four years, then the vast majority go back to high street lenders. In the course of my business, I met someone who found out that I was from Pepper Money. He told me: “Your firm gave me a mortgage and saved my life,” which was lovely to hear. Then he rang me not so long ago to say: “Rob, I’ve rehabilitated my finances so I’m leaving Pepper and going back to the high street. I’m really sorry.” I told him: “Don’t apologise, because that’s exactly what specialist lending is all about!” It’s giving people a chance when they need it. They have to live up to their part of the bargain, and make sure they keep their finances in a steady state. But then, when they can, they return to the high street.

So, no, being with a specialist lender isn’t forever. It’s for when you need it. It’s a stepping stone.

Has Pepper Money seen an increase in lending in the shared ownership space – and, if so, why?

Absolutely we have. Our shared ownership business has grown 21% over the past 12 months.

That’s not by chance. That’s a direct result of the changing needs of borrowers and the realities of today’s wider economic environment.

How would you characterise your shared ownership customer base?

Actually, data suggests that our shared ownership borrowers tend to be older and more established, with a higher-than-average income. They’re also more likely to buy as a couple.

What are some of the myths and misconceptions about specialist lenders?

A really frustrating one is that because we don’t use credit scores to make our decisions, we must be taking risks or shortcuts. But we’re absolutely not taking risks or shortcuts. In fact, our shared ownership lending criteria is significantly tighter than traditional housing market lending criteria. We’ll carry out credit checks and make sure stories are substantiated and that any adverse credit is circumstantial, not habitual.

By doing so, we give housing associations the comfort that we’re making common-sense decisions to help people who need our assistance at that time. So we are not lowering our standards. We’re applying the right standards. Another myth: some brokers think it’s difficult to deal with specialist lenders. But it’s not. We’re as easy to use as a high street lender – and doing so is more affordable than ever.

How important is it for the industry to actively communicate that ‘specialist’ doesn’t mean ‘substandard’?

I think the industry is beginning to understand that what we do is about more than lending. It’s about social mobility. Shared ownership and specialist lending fit beautifully together, like a hand fits a glove.

Lenders like us use a common-sense approach to help underserved borrowers achieve their goal of becoming homeowners, so preventing a generation of people having to stay in rented accommodation forever.