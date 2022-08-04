The benefits of using smartphones for reporting and tracking repairs

In association with:

LRM property management

Try as you might, there is no escaping the smartphone. According to Ofcom’s Online Nation report from 2021, this ubiquitous innovation is now “the most-used device for accessing the internet for all age groups, apart from those aged 65-plus”.

For those who are old enough to remember feeding coins into phone boxes in the street, the smartphone may still have the capacity to surprise. For most millennials and Gen Z-ers, however – whose default position is ‘online’ – their mobile is an everyday device, and they wouldn’t dream of shopping, ordering a takeaway or booking a taxi without it.

While Ofcom recognises that “the digital divide continues to prevent the benefits of internet connectivity being available to all”, it notes that “the smartphone appears to be the ‘base layer’ of connectivity, with more users in lower socio-economic groups relying on this device for internet access without a computer”.

So if they are running their lives via their smartphones, does it makes sense for tenants to report and track their property maintenance issues in the same way? Raising problems and requesting emergency assistance using an app is quick and convenient, and elicits instant responses, which is what millennials, and social housing’s residents of the future, expect and demand. It is also a flexible solution, making it easy for shift workers and others who work erratic hours to book appointments with tradespeople.

Craig Jackson at LRM property management, a managing agent based in London, says: “Most things now are pretty much done from your phone. People are looking for instantaneous results… No one has any patience, and no one wants to troubleshoot any problems. They just want to get someone out [to solve their issue] as quickly as possible.”