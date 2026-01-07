The best housing research of 2025

Here are the top five reports of 2025 and why we selected them. They include regular subject matters such as homelessness, net zero, rural homes and social housing supply, while our most highly scored report covers a form of housing that is rarely reported on.

During 2025, the Thinkhouse Editorial Panel, made up of members drawn from a cross-section of the housing world, assessed almost 100 new reports – all of which were uploaded and classified in our web library . Panel members looked at the quality of the research, the breadth of analysis and whether the recommendations can be translated easily into policy or influence decision-makers.

In fifth place is The case for affordable rural housing: people, policy and place by the Longleigh Foundation. Authors Tom Moore, Nick Gallent, Andrew Purves and Richard Dunning highlight how government housing programmes and aspirations rarely make an explicit commitment to increasing rural housing provision. With the research based on 21 qualitative interviews, the authors set out to give an overview of the issues and challenges associated with the development of social and affordable housing outside of towns and cities. The Editorial Panel said they feel this report provides a comprehensive analysis of this subject matter and a set of clear and achievable policy recommendations that could make a tangible difference.

In fourth place is a report written by the Centre for Homelessness Impact for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) titled Systems-wide evaluation of homelessness and rough sleeping: preliminary findings. There is a shortage of robust evidence on the effective structural and systemic actions that may be needed to tackle the drivers of homelessness and rough sleeping in the UK. This report fills this evidence gap. “Too many developers will reduce their delivery of social housing to ensure a scheme is financially worthwhile. The solution is a substantial public subsidy to bridge this gap” It is perhaps the first time that a government, either in the UK or internationally, has set out to understand the systemic impact of its policies and interventions in relation to homelessness and rough sleeping. The Editorial Panel felt that this report, given the rise in homelessness and rough sleeping, was timely and set out clearly what is driving this growth and how policy could make a greater impact. It was my personal favourite report of 2025.