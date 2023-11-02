The Better Social Housing Review is a call to action on racial justice

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The Better Social Housing Review action plan will be key to the sector’s tackling of racial inequality, both customer-facing and internally, writes Mushtaq Khan
Last December we saw publication of the Better Social Housing Review (BSHR), commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and National Housing Federation (NHF). In this, an independent panel made recommendations to housing associations to drive improvements in the quality of social housing and tenants’ experience.
For the first time that I can remember, we have a document about housing that talks about structural inequalities in society, supporting housing organisations to become anti-racist and actively promoting race equality.
The review panel said that while there are nine protected characteristics, it focused on race and ethnicity because the housing sector needs to tackle racial inequality in both quality of stock and service provision.
Some of us have been using these terms for years, even in the unfashionable period starting in 2010 – a lost decade for many of our communities in terms of tackling racial inequality.
However, the first six months of 2020 were a game changer: the major inequalities in society brought to the fore by the coronavirus pandemic put the spotlight on good housing as a determinant of health, as well as the inequities in housing suffered by minority communities.
The brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in America emphasised the inequality, racism and discrimination that still scar Black people’s lives across the world. For the minority communities, it was a painful reminder of the parallels in the systemic racism here in the UK.
“The BSHR is, I believe, a call to action to help tackle major racial injustices in a society that is ready for change”
In the housing sector, this led to some organisations challenging themselves to think about how they tackle the systemic and institutionalised practices, policies and historical factors in the housing system that perpetuate racial disparities and discrimination.
The BSHR action plan, published by CIH and NHF, has brought this thinking into an easily accessible document with action points for housing organisations to take forward. The housing sector is at a tipping point, with some radical thinking required.
I am hopeful that the BSHR and supporting action plan will help us to develop a housing system that is fair to everyone, including a greater emphasis on new build social rented housing to address the needs and aspirations of minority communities.
It will also help us focus on addressing the poor condition and service provision that impacts disproportionately on those from a minority background, and draw up strategies to address homelessness and the disparities that exist in homelessness presentations across the country.
It will address the structural underrepresentation of people from minority backgrounds in both leadership and governance positions in the sector. This must be combined with recruitment and retention programmes which help ensure that housing organisations reflect the communities that they serve. It will develop a greater role for local housing organisations in an inclusive and open society, providing new spaces and opportunities for local activism and participation in the community.
The BSHR is, I believe, a call to action to help tackle major racial injustices in a society that is ready for change. For once, it is vital that the sector doesn’t retreat into denial and missed opportunities, but moves forward – both individually and collectively – to implement the recommendations contained in the document.
Mushtaq Khan, chief executive, Housing Diversity Network. He is also a member of the CIH’s rethinking repairs and maintenance working group, which has been set up to help deliver on recommendation three of the BSHR.
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