The Better Social Housing Review is a call to action on racial justice

The Better Social Housing Review, commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Housing and National Housing Federation, was published in December 2022

The Better Social Housing Review, commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Housing and National Housing Federation, was published in December 2022

The Better Social Housing Review action plan will be key to the sector’s tackling of racial inequality, both customer-facing and internally, writes Mushtaq Khan #UKhousing

The review panel said that while there are nine protected characteristics, it focused on race and ethnicity because the housing sector needs to tackle racial inequality in both quality of stock and service provision.

For the first time that I can remember, we have a document about housing that talks about structural inequalities in society, supporting housing organisations to become anti-racist and actively promoting race equality.

Last December we saw publication of the Better Social Housing Review (BSHR), commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and National Housing Federation (NHF). In this, an independent panel made recommendations to housing associations to drive improvements in the quality of social housing and tenants’ experience.

Some of us have been using these terms for years, even in the unfashionable period starting in 2010 – a lost decade for many of our communities in terms of tackling racial inequality.

However, the first six months of 2020 were a game changer: the major inequalities in society brought to the fore by the coronavirus pandemic put the spotlight on good housing as a determinant of health, as well as the inequities in housing suffered by minority communities.

The brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in America emphasised the inequality, racism and discrimination that still scar Black people’s lives across the world. For the minority communities, it was a painful reminder of the parallels in the systemic racism here in the UK.

“The BSHR is, I believe, a call to action to help tackle major racial injustices in a society that is ready for change”

In the housing sector, this led to some organisations challenging themselves to think about how they tackle the systemic and institutionalised practices, policies and historical factors in the housing system that perpetuate racial disparities and discrimination.

The BSHR action plan, published by CIH and NHF, has brought this thinking into an easily accessible document with action points for housing organisations to take forward. The housing sector is at a tipping point, with some radical thinking required.