The most challenging recommendation for social landlords will be to audit all social housing in England (picture: Getty)

The most challenging recommendation for social landlords will be to audit all social housing in England (picture: Getty)

“Once social landlords interrogate their repairs data and see the size of the task that lays ahead of them, they may take a collective gulp,” says @Housemarkltd’s Jonathan Cox #UKhousing

“While there are clear examples of good practice, figures for the sector suggest the average repairs service needs improvement,” says @Housemarkltd’s Jonathan Cox #UKhousing

The Better Social Housing Review: what the data says about challenges facing landlords – by @Housemarkltd’s Jonathan Cox #UKhousing

There has been a year-on-year drop of 2.8 percentage points to an overall rating of 76.7%. It is worth noting that these results are based on a survey of all tenants rather than those who have recently interacted with a landlord, as in a transactional survey.

Housemark data from our monthly pulse survey of more than 200 social landlords across the UK shows us that tenant satisfaction is on the slide.

“Transactional surveys typically produce satisfaction results that are 15 percentage points higher than perception survey results. This can cause misunderstanding at executive and board level”

So, what is the current picture and what are the key insights for housing providers?

Less beautiful, unfortunately, is what it’s telling us about the health of the social housing sector and its ability to refocus on its core purpose and meet the recommendations set out in the recently published Better Social Housing Review .

Data shows us what has happened, what is happening and what could happen. That’s the beauty of it.

Impact of perception surveys

In England, the new regulatory tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) need to be sourced from a perception survey, as is already the case in Scotland. However, we frequently come across social landlords in England reporting an overall satisfaction measure to their executives and boards based on the results of a transactional survey.

While transactional surveys can be of immense value in tackling service failures and managing contractors, they are less useful when it comes to governance. Transactional surveys typically produce satisfaction results that are 15 percentage points higher than perception survey results.

“While there are clear examples of good practice, figures for the sector suggest the average repairs service needs improvement”

This can cause misunderstanding at executive and board level, with transactional satisfaction about repairs typically over 90%, while the tenant perception of the repairs service – which is the regulatory metric – is usually between 60% and 80%.

To avoid reporting figures that could be misleading, landlords should prioritise perception results when reporting to residents and boards. Where transactional survey results are used to complement the understanding of the tenant experience, they should be clearly labelled as such.

Defining an excellent repairs service

Housing associations are being asked to partner with tenants, contractors and frontline staff to develop and apply new standards defining what an excellent maintenance and repairs process looks like. While there are clear examples of good practice, figures for the sector suggest the average repairs service needs improvement.

For instance, the average time taken to answer inbound telephone calls has doubled over the past two years and the end-to-end time for completing repairs has increased 33% over the same period.

Repairs completions continue to lag behind pre-pandemic volumes as landlords and contractors struggle with rising materials costs and staff turnover. We recorded a 20% increase in the number of complaints received between October and November across the UK, although this in part is driven by changes to the English Housing Ombudsman’s code.

With these challenging trends seen across the full range of repairs performance indicators, it is little surprise that overall satisfaction is declining. Leading landlords are now moving beyond consultation with residents towards co-designing services right from the start, in line with the third recommendation of the review.