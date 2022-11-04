The biggest shake-up of housing law in Wales is imminent

The implementation of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 will see the biggest shake-up to housing law in Wales for decades.

It is hard to understate its seismic changes to all corners of housing law, management and practice.

While originally due to be implemented on 15 July this year, many landlords breathed a sigh of relief when the Welsh government announced it was postponing the implementation until 1 December.

Upon implementation, most tenancies and licences currently used in Wales will be replaced with occupation contracts – albeit with some limited exceptions contained in the legislation.

There will be two types of occupation contracts.

The first, secure contracts, will be periodic (ie not for a specific fixed term) and will mainly be used by community landlords such as local authorities or registered social landlords.

The second, standard contracts, will mainly be used by private landlords. They can, however, be granted by community landlords in limited circumstances, for example in the case of supported housing or on an introductory basis. Standard contracts may be fixed term or periodic.