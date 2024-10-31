The Budget’s £500m for new affordable homes is a positive step forward – here’s what is needed next

This is undoubtedly a positive Budget for all of us working in housing; more than just a step in the right direction and a Budget that proves when government said they would work in partnership with our sector, they meant it.

Clearly, the top line news for us is the commitment to provide £500m of new funding to deliver 5,000 new affordable, social homes. It isn’t everything that is needed, but it is a positive indication of what we can hopefully expect over the lifetime of the parliament.

There is no doubt that as the country’s largest housing association, we should be able to do more to help local councils build the homes they want to see in their communities. In February this year, I joined with my G15 colleagues to sound the alarm about the lack of starts on new homes in the capital.

While the number of new homes being built has been declining rapidly in the city, the number of households in temporary accommodation has been growing exponentially, and this week, a shocking report from London Councils has unmasked the true scale of the crisis. One in 20 of London’s children are living in temporary housing and London’s boroughs are now spending more than £4m every day on temporary accommodation.

That is why we welcome the announcement on the Affordable Homes Programme, as the harsh reality is that every pound we are spending on a temporary home and not a permanent one does nothing for the life chances of families.