What do social landlords need to know about the Building Safety Act?

The Building Safety Act 2022 represents a substantial shake-up to building and fire safety regulation. It has far-reaching implications for freeholders, leaseholders and developers. But what does it mean in practice for housing associations, local authorities and social housing asset managers who have responsibility for ensuring the safety of their tenants and occupiers?

“It empowers owners of higher-risk buildings, including social landlords, to seek redress against the original developers, previous owners, corporate associates, or contractors, architects and other members of the design and build team”

This article focuses on how the act empowers social landlords to take action to meet building and fire safety regulations, and to ensure the cost is fairly distributed across all stakeholders in the built environment.

Wide-ranging framework for tackling building safety

Housing associations and councils are likely to own higher-risk buildings in need of remediation. The act provides a wide-ranging framework to support social landlords to tackle building and fire safety in higher-risk buildings and importantly to help secure the money needed to fix those buildings.

A key feature of the legislation is that it empowers owners of higher-risk buildings, including social landlords, to seek redress against the original developers; previous owners; corporate associates; or contractors, architects and other members of the design and build team. But how does it all work?