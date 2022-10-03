The building safety crisis: where are we now?

Clive Betts, chair of the LUHC Committee, has said there are still some gaps that need to be filled with regards to building safety funding (picture: David Woolfall)

The other key piece of legislative change to come out is the Building Safety Act. Sold by the government as the biggest change to building safety in 40 years, the new laws within it are wide-reaching.

It will see the creation of a new Building Safety Regulator, born out of the Health and Safety Executive, which will oversee the safety of blocks at every stage of their lifecycle.

It also brings in the concept of new dutyholders for buildings at various stages of their life, to make it easier to understand who is accountable for failures.

And when failures occur, tougher sanctions are promised, in the form of potential two-year prison sentences for the most egregious cases of people exploiting the system.

But under Michael Gove, the Building Safety Act became important for leaseholders, too. It was through this he brought in new amendments that would protect them from costs.

As mentioned earlier, it now includes clauses which make building owners and developers liable for historic fire safety costs. In what is called the ‘waterfall system’, if developers can’t pay or have gone bust, the liability moves to the building owner, and if they can’t pay, or own under £2m per building, the leaseholder must stump up the cash but with costs capped at £10,000 (£15,000 in London).

Mr Betts welcomes these moves but still thinks there are questions over the number of freeholders that could pay.

“Some of these smaller freeholders, who didn't build these buildings and properly own the freehold for ground rents, most of them are saying if they’re responsible for fire safety, they will go out of business,” he says. “I think that is a gap that needs addressing.”

And in the current climate, £10,000 or £15,000 for something that was not your responsibility, is still a lot of money for leaseholders. And that is not mentioning what impact a bill like this hanging over your property could have on house value, if you come to sell.

But this was not the only amendment put in the bill to protect leaseholders. The Defective Premises Act can now apply retrospectively for 30 years, rather than 10 years.

This means that it is possible to launch legal proceedings against developers and contractors which constructed an unsafe building. There will also be routes to take action against developers that use shell companies to develop buildings, or product manufacturers that ‘mis-sold’ materials.

Inside Housing has been told that developers are now receiving these claims for buildings built as early as the mid-90s but these are largely from landlords with the means to do this, such as housing associations. For individual leaseholders, or groups of leaseholders, though, expensive legal action will not be a possible route.

Mr Spender says: “The new causes of action are welcome but probably not of much use.

“The issue is that in order to benefit from the new causes of action, you need to be able to afford the time and legal fees to pursue a responsible party for, potentially, years before you see any results.

“A lot of buildings don’t have the time or money to wait.”

And, as with many other aspects of the building safety crisis, one apparent solution to a problem is throwing up a lot more issues.

One of the current big problems from legislation in the Building Safety Act is around landlord certificates. Across social media, leaseholders have been raising complaints around landlords not being able to provide a landlord certificate quickly enough.

According to the legislation, landlord certificates must be supplied by landlords to leaseholders when works are being carried out that do not relate to fire safety works, and this should be done in four weeks. However, there is confusion from landlords over what exactly it is needed for.

Jamie Ratcliff, executive director for people and partnerships at Network Homes, says that his housing association and others are struggling to fully understand how it works.

“Nobody’s completely clear on how to fill it out, it’s purpose or exactly what needs to go in it. The requirements are spread across primary legislation and at least two sets of regulations. We’ve had conflicting legal advice and got differing opinions internally,” he says.

“We’re trying to get clarity on that, but my concern is the landlord certificate is just one tiny part of the new requirements, all of which are being introduced at pace.

“The real problem could be a hundred times greater.”