The care sector faces a staffing crisis and needs government support

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The care sector has had a tough few years and faces an ongoing staffing crisis. This vital sector requires government support, writes Charlie Culshaw
The past few years have been among the hardest that those of us who have worked long-term in care and support can remember.
And now a new challenge, described as the worst staffing crisis in the history of the sector, is threatening our services.
In September 2021, ITN News, in conjunction with the UK Homecare Association, carried out the largest survey of home care providers ever conducted.
Some 78% of providers who responded to the survey said that recruiting carers is the hardest it has ever been. As a result of the staffing crisis, 30% of the 843 providers surveyed said they are handing back some, or all, of their care to local authorities because they can no longer fulfil their contracts.
And 95% said they were unable to take on new clients in need of their help. Since then, things have likely become worse.
At L&Q Living, we are committed to paying our staff a real living wage, which only 25% of employers in the sector can do. When people join us, they tend to stay.
Our turnover rate is 19%, which is way below the sector average turnover rate of 34% reported in the report The State of the Adult Social Care Sector and Workforce in England, produced by Skills for Care.
However, recruitment is still difficult, particularly in rural areas. Since Brexit, parts of the retail and hospitality sector with which we compete for staff have increased their hourly rates.
We are unable to do this because the pay our staff receive is determined by the hourly rates paid by local authority adult services departments.
Considering the new real living wage is £11.95 an hour in London and £10.90 outside London, it is becoming more difficult to ensure services stack up financially.
Recovery from the pandemic has been tougher than expected, with many people choosing to seek alternative careers. The Skills for Care report states that between 2019-20 and 2020-21, the number of adult social care jobs increased by 45,000.
Since March 2021, the number of filled posts has started to decrease. The same report confirmed that care worker turnover for 2020-21 was 34.4%. Furthermore, the report confirms that 105,000 vacancies were being advertised on an average day in 2020-21.
Care work can be challenging and, at times, emotionally difficult. But it can also be a vocation and rewarding far beyond anything that other jobs can offer. I know that my staff find their work enriching, and I am so proud of the lengths they go to in order to support and bond with our residents.
Every day, I hear amazing stories of colleagues going above and beyond to brighten someone’s day, whether it’s fundraising for a resident and their family or simply taking the time to sit down with them for a cup of tea and a chat.
Care work is important work, and the people who do it are valuable. We recognise this with the other rewards we can give them, including spot bonuses for one-off pieces of work that embed our values, a generous pension and other benefits.
However, we know that pay is important too, so we sincerely hope that the government will deliver on its promise to invest more money into adult social care, and to sustain this investment.
Charlie Culshaw, director of care and support, L&Q Living
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