The care sector faces a staffing crisis and needs government support

The past few years have been among the hardest that those of us who have worked long-term in care and support can remember.

And now a new challenge, described as the worst staffing crisis in the history of the sector, is threatening our services.

In September 2021, ITN News, in conjunction with the UK Homecare Association, carried out the largest survey of home care providers ever conducted.

Some 78% of providers who responded to the survey said that recruiting carers is the hardest it has ever been. As a result of the staffing crisis, 30% of the 843 providers surveyed said they are handing back some, or all, of their care to local authorities because they can no longer fulfil their contracts.

And 95% said they were unable to take on new clients in need of their help. Since then, things have likely become worse.