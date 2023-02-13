The case against Permitted Development Rights

With Rob, we have been documenting the disastrous impact of office-to-residential conversions through permitted development rights (PDR) on the quality of housing. These conversions bypass the need for planning permission, and as a result many do not meet nationally described space standards and often lack access to amenities and green space.

Working with photographer Rob Clayton, the Town & Country Planning Association (TCPA) is aiming to do just that as part of our Healthy Homes campaign. The campaign, run jointly with Lord Crisp (crossbench peer and former chief executive of the English NHS) and funded by the Nationwide Foundation, is seeking to transform the regulation of the built environment through the introduction of 11 legally binding ‘healthy homes principles’, designed to promote resident health.

How do you describe the impacts of poor-quality housing to those who have never experienced it? By centring the voices of those who have.

Our journey to understand the impact of this practice on the lives of those affected proved a powerful experience. We began with a scoping trip to Croydon, where once you knew what to look for, it was immediately clear how much of the built environment had been shaped by poor-quality office-to-residential PDR conversions.

Perhaps the most imposing is the former BT office building, Delta Point, that has now been converted to hundreds of flats. When we asked a former resident how his health had been impacted during his time living in a building not initially designed for residential purposes, he described his flat as “dilapidated” and confirmed: “My health has certainly deteriorated in many aspects.”

“There are entire communities that are now being shaped by the strain placed on them through these PDR conversions”

Many of these homes have been minimally converted for residential use, which inspired the fitting project title of These are Homes – as to the untrained eye these sites appear to be regular office parks or industrial estates.

Since these conversions do not require planning permission, the local areas are often unprepared for the influx of residents in former office blocks: this can result in a shortage of GP surgeries, schools and other amenities that residents depend on. As a result, there are entire communities that are now being shaped by the strain placed on them through these PDR conversions.

Harlow in Essex is another PDR hotspot that is experiencing the effects of these ongoing office-to-residential conversions. Terminus House is perhaps the most famous example of this, given the scale of the conversion and the number of vulnerable residents that are now housed in such an inappropriate building.

When speaking to a resident of Terminus House, she explained how she felt unsafe and that the smoke from her neighbour’s cigarettes has been entering her flat through the light fixtures, impacting her own health. She described the flats in Terminus House as “prisons without bars”.