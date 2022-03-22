The case for action on managing agents

For all the challenges facing social landlords, it is a sector I believe that wants to be professional and perform better. But the same cannot be said when looking across the housing market.

Our latest deep dive into housing quality as experienced by residents examines the relationship between social landlords and managing agents. It is a relationship that is often strained and, at worst, dysfunctional.

“Without a standalone regulator driving consistency and improvement, the managing agent sector presents significant challenges and risks to social landlords”

This reflects a clash between regulated and largely unregulated parts of the housing market. It is not clear if there is a single common cause, beyond a comparative lack of regulation, or whether it is the cumulative effect of several smaller causes.

However, we know that landlords often feel a tension between their social objectives and the business objectives of some managing agents and some of the freeholders that appoint them.

This tension can result in deep unfairness for residents. Our report looks at their stories.