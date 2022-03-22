The case for action on managing agents

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Problems with managing agents have lead to deeply unfair outcomes for residents, says housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway. There is a case for further regulation, but social landlords also have a role in better managing these arrangements
For all the challenges facing social landlords, it is a sector I believe that wants to be professional and perform better. But the same cannot be said when looking across the housing market.
Our latest deep dive into housing quality as experienced by residents examines the relationship between social landlords and managing agents. It is a relationship that is often strained and, at worst, dysfunctional.
“Without a standalone regulator driving consistency and improvement, the managing agent sector presents significant challenges and risks to social landlords”
This reflects a clash between regulated and largely unregulated parts of the housing market. It is not clear if there is a single common cause, beyond a comparative lack of regulation, or whether it is the cumulative effect of several smaller causes.
However, we know that landlords often feel a tension between their social objectives and the business objectives of some managing agents and some of the freeholders that appoint them.
This tension can result in deep unfairness for residents. Our report looks at their stories.
It includes the shared owner living in a hazardous, overheated home. A tenant’s young family without hot water during the winter. The leaseholder trying to figure out the latest increase to their service charge. The tenant passed from pillar to post to stop water coming through their ceiling.
I recognise that some landlord-agent relationships work well and sometimes the agent’s response is hampered by the freeholder. Nonetheless, without a standalone regulator driving consistency and improvement, the managing agent sector presents significant challenges and risks to social landlords.
“There are also important practical lessons for landlords based on the insight from complaints we have investigated. Our maladministration rate following a formal investigation is 65%, which is excessively high”
This need to raise standards among agents was set out by Lord Best’s review and the subsequent codes of practice under development are welcome. However, the evidence in our report should contribute towards this debate around professionalism in the housing market, and makes a strong case for further regulation.
Given this, the sector should consider raising its voice as a catalyst for change, to avoid residents potentially being treated as ‘second class’ and in a way that is not consistent with its values. And if individual landlords feel their voice or leverage is insufficient, how can the collective voice of the sector be heard?
Yet, the sector still has to deal with the circumstances as they are. It is clear some social landlords are eschewing Section 106 agreements, with implications for housing need. Our report highlights how more could be done through these agreements to improve arrangements for long-term management.
Governing bodies should further consider their strategic approach to freeholders and managing agents, and we have set out five questions centred around risk, robustness of due diligence and achieving performance improvement.
This discussion needs to be at governance level to ensure there’s a clear organisational position – another tension we found is between the different objectives of development and operational teams.
“Social landlords may appoint or act as an agent themselves. It would be an illusion to conclude there are not issues here too, as demonstrated by our recent severe maladministration decision where a vulnerable resident was placed in unsuitable temporary accommodation”
There are also important practical lessons for landlords based on the insight from complaints we have investigated. Our maladministration rate following a formal investigation is 65%, which is excessively high.
Knowing the challenges they can face, it is vital for landlords to have proper agreements in place with the managing agent and/or freeholder, with clarity around roles and responsibilities.
Yet we have seen no clear arrangements in place and, even if they are, no proactive action. It’s also important to take ownership of the landlord-resident relationship. In particular, this means ending the practice of ‘signposting’ the resident when it’s the landlord’s responsibility to sort things out, and considering appropriate interim measures if resolution isn’t timely.
Furthermore, social landlords may appoint or act as an agent themselves. It would be an illusion to conclude there are not issues here too, as demonstrated by our recent severe maladministration decision where a vulnerable resident was placed in unsuitable temporary accommodation. The recommendations we make may be transferable.
The imbalance of power and the reality of living with problems comes across strongly in our casework. A fairer approach is possible.
Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman
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