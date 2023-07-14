The case for co-production

According to Mr Mackay, co-production can be a good vehicle for shifting power dynamics and, if done well, it can allow communities to negotiate control over the delivery of homes or housing services. As for social landlords, co-production has the potential to improve the efficiency and quality of service delivery, and strengthen relationships with residents. On a basic level, it involves setting up a steering group made up of officers from an organisation, and residents or other community representatives.

Unlike traditional engagement, where residents’ views on a set of proposals are elicited, in a co-design process, they acquire some actual decision-making power.

Although many in the housing sector would claim that the resident engagement they are already doing is co-production, the workshop paints a different picture. A framework on co-production produced by CLH London explains: “The members… advise or make decisions over the lifetime of the project, beyond punctuated moments of ‘inclusion’ usually afforded within conventional processes.”

Among those attending the CLH London workshop were some social landlords already trialling co-production approaches in service design.

Accept ‘messy’ processes

Southern Housing Group, which since merging with Optivo last year manages 77,000 homes across the South and South West, has drawn up a ‘co-creation’ framework. This approach has since informed its recent environmental, social and governance (ESG) report and Building Safety Resident Engagement Strategy.

“It allows us to design services around the needs of our residents,” says co-creation and innovation manager Lewis Kinch. “There’s definitely been a shift in people’s understanding of what co-production is and why it’s beneficial.”

Mr Kinch says one of the reasons Southern’s co-creation strategy has been successful is that the organisation brought in specially trained staff to work on it. Residents involved in the process were also compensated for their time with vouchers, he adds.