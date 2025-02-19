Housing associations need to evolve into true service organisations. By listening to customers and becoming easier to deal with, better, more integrated services can be delivered, according to Hyde’s chief operating officer, Neal Ackcral #UKhousing

To support this new approach, Hyde opened its Customer Services Centre in January 2024, bringing all customer services officers (CSOs) under one roof. Improved computer systems allowed for transactions and dealing with more than 80% of the enquiries received while on a call with customers.

Repair services have been brought in-house, with over 90% of repairs carried out by Hyde colleagues, in Hyde vans. A new neighbourhood operating model has also been introduced to focus on local issues and to be more visible. Today, about three-quarters of Hyde colleagues are in roles directly serving customers, doubling the amount of time spent within the communities.

Hyde has carried out a fundamental review of how it organises its customer-facing colleagues over the past couple of years. In direct response to customer feedback, the operational team has been restructured to give a more joined-up and customer-focused approach.

Hyde handles between 5,000 and 6,000 calls each week. This is around half the number of weekly calls received 12 months ago. Previously, unless it was a simple request, CSOs would pass customers on to different departments. This was frustrating for customers, as it made difficult situations worse, but also frustrating for CSOs, who want to be able to solve customers’ requests as quickly and effectively as possible.

Customers reported that they wanted whoever they spoke with to be accountable and to take action – this, they said, was more important than speed alone. So Hyde asked: could we do both? Could issues be resolved swiftly and personally?

“These changes have also freed up specialist teams, who are now dealing with fewer but more complex cases, and the customer services team can answer the majority of calls in under 50 seconds”

Hyde realised that at least eight out of 10 enquiries could be solved in one phone call, if the right tools and the right expertise were available. That’s why all the CSOs have been brought together in one place, trained to deal with a wider range of enquiries and given the tools to solve customers’ issues.

Our CSOs can now schedule repairs, arrange risk assessments for anti-social behaviour, and start the process of getting someone urgent financial support from the Helping Hand fund. In September 2024, for example, CSOs facilitated more than £1,250 of essential goods for customers in need, such as bedding and mattresses.

These changes have also freed up specialist teams, who are now dealing with fewer but more complex cases, and the customer services team can answer the majority of calls in under 50 seconds.