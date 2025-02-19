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Housing associations need to evolve into true service organisations. By listening to customers and becoming easier to deal with, better, more integrated services can be delivered, says Neal Ackcral, chief operating officer at Hyde
Hyde has carried out a fundamental review of how it organises its customer-facing colleagues over the past couple of years. In direct response to customer feedback, the operational team has been restructured to give a more joined-up and customer-focused approach.
Repair services have been brought in-house, with over 90% of repairs carried out by Hyde colleagues, in Hyde vans. A new neighbourhood operating model has also been introduced to focus on local issues and to be more visible. Today, about three-quarters of Hyde colleagues are in roles directly serving customers, doubling the amount of time spent within the communities.
To support this new approach, Hyde opened its Customer Services Centre in January 2024, bringing all customer services officers (CSOs) under one roof. Improved computer systems allowed for transactions and dealing with more than 80% of the enquiries received while on a call with customers.
Hyde handles between 5,000 and 6,000 calls each week. This is around half the number of weekly calls received 12 months ago. Previously, unless it was a simple request, CSOs would pass customers on to different departments. This was frustrating for customers, as it made difficult situations worse, but also frustrating for CSOs, who want to be able to solve customers’ requests as quickly and effectively as possible.
Customers reported that they wanted whoever they spoke with to be accountable and to take action – this, they said, was more important than speed alone. So Hyde asked: could we do both? Could issues be resolved swiftly and personally?
“These changes have also freed up specialist teams, who are now dealing with fewer but more complex cases, and the customer services team can answer the majority of calls in under 50 seconds”
Hyde realised that at least eight out of 10 enquiries could be solved in one phone call, if the right tools and the right expertise were available. That’s why all the CSOs have been brought together in one place, trained to deal with a wider range of enquiries and given the tools to solve customers’ issues.
Our CSOs can now schedule repairs, arrange risk assessments for anti-social behaviour, and start the process of getting someone urgent financial support from the Helping Hand fund. In September 2024, for example, CSOs facilitated more than £1,250 of essential goods for customers in need, such as bedding and mattresses.
These changes have also freed up specialist teams, who are now dealing with fewer but more complex cases, and the customer services team can answer the majority of calls in under 50 seconds.
These changes have gone hand-in-hand with a major upgrade of Hyde’s systems. Moving from a standard housing management system to a customer relationship management (CRM) system has created a comprehensive view of each customer. CSOs now have instant access to detailed customer information, from their payment history to outstanding repairs, which allows Hyde to respond more effectively.
Everything Hyde has done is reflected in the improvements made to its online customer portal MyAccount. Customers can see all their information in one place, so they can do almost everything themselves, without having to call Hyde.
It has been specifically designed with the three key objectives of being, quick, smart and efficient. For example, customers can book repairs, choosing an appointment date and time to suit them, which then appears automatically in an operative’s diary with repair diagnostics via a dynamic scheduler. Customers can also raise and track complaints and check their rent and service charge balances. They can also have a live chat with a CSO. In October 2024, 100% of customers using the service were satisfied with it.
“Customers can book repairs, choosing an appointment date and time to suit them… they can also raise and track complaints and check their rent and service charge balances. They can also have a live chat with a CSO. In October 2024, 100% of customers using the service were satisfied with it”
Hyde knows that it’s resolving customers’ issues faster and more efficiently, and that satisfaction is improving. CSOs can offer a level of care that was previously hard to deliver.
And while it’s really pleased with the progress made so far, there’s still a long way to go: by continuing to assess and refine how we work to make improvements, both in the systems and in the support we give our colleagues.
Crucially, Hyde is demonstrating to customers that their feedback has been heard, responsibility is being taken, and actions are under way. While rising customer satisfaction levels are encouraging, it’s even more rewarding to hear that more customers are now saying the company is becoming easier to deal with.
Customers have been part of this journey from the beginning, and it’s important for them to continue providing feedback on what’s working and what still needs improvement. This is the only way to become truly customer-focused.
Neal Ackcral, chief operating officer, Hyde
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