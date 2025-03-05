The case for long-term homelessness provisions

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There is a service gap in the long-term support for people who have experienced homelessness, writes Amanda Dubarry, chief executive of Your Place
Homelessness provisions are considered a temporary measure, and this is logical for several reasons. One of these is that losing one’s home is an experience rather than an identity marker or a membership of a static group.
While we know that a reactive and shorter-term focus on rebuilding self-esteem and life skills is essential, there is a service gap in the long-term support that some people will invariably need after these experiences.
While there will always be great value in short-term accommodation as a stepping stone to bridge an individual’s experience of homelessness with independent living, this is not always the best solution for everyone who needs support following homelessness.
Your Place has been serving the needs of people experiencing homelessness for more than 60 years. In that time, the landscape of housing and homelessness has drastically changed, not only in London but specifically in Newham, where the service is based.
As of December 2024, one in 18 people are facing homelessness in Newham, the highest level in the country – Your Place is absolutely at the heart of the country’s homelessness crisis and is able to see the patterns that are emerging.
Two years ago, London Councils commissioned research into the unmet needs of hostel residents across London, funded by the mayor of London and led by the wonderful late Jeremy Swain.
Working with the Life Off The Streets (LOTS) group of hostels, the research identified that around one in 10 people living in hostels required a longer-term supported accommodation option that is unavailable in the current system. This is largely due to a traditional ‘one size fits all’ approach around commissioning models in the sector.
One of the specific requirements identified by the research was the need for opportunities for people to continue to have peer contact to combat the harsh impact that social isolation and loneliness cause, which can send people back to the streets to seek companionship. The research identified a specification for a new service designed to accommodate people with both long-term needs.
“One of the specific requirements identified by the research was the need for opportunities for people to continue to have peer contact to combat the harsh impact that social isolation and loneliness cause, which can send people back to the streets to seek companionship”
In January 2024, Your Place was granted funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government to deliver a new service under the mayor of London’s Single Homelessness Accommodation Project, specifically for people with a history of rough sleeping who are living in hostels across the capital and struggling to move on into suitable supported accommodation that can cater to their needs.
This new project, recently named The Harbour Project at Your Place, will welcome 23 new residents into self-contained flats from May this year. The project will provide a new long-term offer, where residents will not be required to move on. Personal needs for engagement and companionship with peers and other residents will be addressed, with a special focus on reducing social isolation.
The new project will provide self-contained flats built around shared space: a lounge, kitchen and meeting room. Psychologically informed designs will allow residents to strike the balance between having the healing space they need to recover from long periods of homelessness, and shared spaces that will gradually support social cohesion among peers and the wider community.
Crucially, there will be no deadline for them to move on from The Harbour Project, which will enable the support team to focus on meeting residents’ needs more holistically, without having to prioritise housing. Residents will move on from the service if this will better meet their needs, or as and when they are ready to do so, but they may need, and may choose, to stay in the project for the long term.
“Psychologically informed designs will allow residents to strike the balance between having the healing space they need to recover from long periods of homelessness, and shared spaces that will gradually support social cohesion”
Your Place expect that a good proportion of the resident group will stay for a number of years, but that some residents’ needs will change, either because of improved independence skills which then enable a move into more independent housing, or increased needs (such as declining physical health linked to ageing) which necessitate a move to residential care or other high-need accommodation.
Four of the accommodation units in The Harbour Project are ambulant-accessible, in anticipation that there will likely be a proportion of residents with health and linked mobility needs, exacerbated by time living on the streets.
Importantly, the service will have communal spaces, a programme of activities, and in-reach support from visiting agencies. Dedicated spaces and programming will encourage peer interaction and the development of social skills and confidence, and will actively combat social isolation. The team will also have a significant focus on high levels of resident interaction, supported by the reduced pressure and focus on move-on. The focus will be on helping residents to gain new interests and skills, build friendships and support networks, and find purpose and fulfilment.
With a new government, and recent increased interest in what works in the sector, for example the various ‘test and learn’ programmes being rolled out by the Centre for Homelessness Impact, it will be interesting to see how this new service concept will benefit London’s hostels and its residents when it opens its doors in May.
Amanda Dubarry, chief executive, Your Place
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