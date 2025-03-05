The case for long-term homelessness provisions

Homelessness provisions are considered a temporary measure, and this is logical for several reasons. One of these is that losing one’s home is an experience rather than an identity marker or a membership of a static group.

While we know that a reactive and shorter-term focus on rebuilding self-esteem and life skills is essential, there is a service gap in the long-term support that some people will invariably need after these experiences.

While there will always be great value in short-term accommodation as a stepping stone to bridge an individual’s experience of homelessness with independent living, this is not always the best solution for everyone who needs support following homelessness.

Your Place has been serving the needs of people experiencing homelessness for more than 60 years. In that time, the landscape of housing and homelessness has drastically changed, not only in London but specifically in Newham, where the service is based.

As of December 2024, one in 18 people are facing homelessness in Newham, the highest level in the country – Your Place is absolutely at the heart of the country’s homelessness crisis and is able to see the patterns that are emerging.