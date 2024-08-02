The case for reclassifying housing as significant national infrastructure

With a new government in office, Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing, asks whether a shift in funding could tackle the housing crisis and support housing associations’ call for a long-term approach #UKhousing

The reclassification of investment in housing as infrastructure spending overseen by the National Infrastructure Commission will deliver this long-term certainty.

Although there were several welcome legislative changes in the King’s Speech, we desperately need certainty through a long-term plan for housing which is supported by guaranteed funding that keeps pace with rising costs.

Most of the policy changes and amendments successive governments have made over the past 30 years have had little impact on the housing crisis. The numbers speak for themselves. Across the UK, there are currently 1.3 million households on housing waiting lists.

It’s now widely accepted that we have a desperate shortage of affordable homes across the country. Each year, we fail to build the number of homes we need, worsening a housing crisis that has been decades in the making. We’re also fighting against a housebuilding system that seems incapable of delivering on the scale we need.

This isn’t a new idea. It’s been talked about before, but hasn’t been given the attention it deserves. I wrote about this in Inside Housing in both 2019 and 2020. It’s also something both Shelter, the charity, and the Confederation of British Industry have previously made the case for. With just 9,561 social homes built last year, now is the time to have a meaningful conversation about how we fund the delivery of new affordable homes. Why is providing everyone with a safe, secure home less important than roads, railways and airports? The government defines essential infrastructure as energy, transport, water, wastewater, waste, and business and commercial. In other words, the kind of large-scale facilities that support the everyday life of the country. It’s going to be a big ask to get the government to commit to such a significant change so soon into its tenure. One big obstacle is how policymakers view housing. In truth, we have a bit of an identity crisis. Is housing a human right, like the right to education? Or is it essential infrastructure? Currently, it’s neither.

Just in case you still need to be convinced that housing should sit alongside energy, water, road, rail and ports as essential infrastructure, let me make it simple.

Housing is a basic human need

Having a safe, secure and affordable place to live should be non-negotiable. Despite this, there are at least 309,000 people classed as homeless in England, including 145,000 children. Just pause for one moment and think about those numbers, and then consider the prediction from the National Housing Federation that these figures could more than double by 2045 without urgent action.

You’d struggle to find anyone that believes we don’t need food, water and shelter to live. So why isn’t shelter viewed as being just as essential or critical as water systems or transport networks that deliver food to supermarkets?

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs identified shelter, security and stability among the fundamental things a person needs for them to reach their full potential. This is hardly new thinking, as it dates back to 1943.