Given the scale of the housing crisis, the next government should prioritise investment in social housing, says @Jules_Birch #UKhousing

That was disastrous for the social housing budget, since those plans included deep cuts that seemed unrealistic even to the outgoing Tories.

That will trigger bad memories for anyone who can remember the early years of the last Labour government, when Tony Blair and Gordon Brown pledged to match Conservative spending plans in its first two years.

But it was a trap that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer refused to fall into. In a speech at the Resolution Foundation thinktank, he said that anyone who expects the party “to quickly turn on the spending taps” if it wins power will come away disappointed.

The Autumn Statement found money for tax cuts from an implausible-sounding freeze in future capital investment and a squeeze on departmental budgets after 2025. This seems designed both as a pre-election bribe and as a trap for Labour.

The prospects for housing investment look bleak whoever wins the election – and that is looking on the bright side. But there was an interesting comment this week from the frontrunner to be the next prime minister.

Labour has not been so specific this time around, but the leadership is determined to show the same iron discipline about spending commitments as the party did before 1997.

The one exception is the pledge of £28bn of green investment, some of it earmarked for home insulation, although even that has been steadily scaled back.

Sir Keir was speaking at the launch of a Resolution Foundation report that details the scale of the economic stagnation seen since the financial crisis and steps needed to return to economic growth.

The report backs the case for homes, and argues that high housing costs hold down living standards and push up inequality. “Unless more homes are built and housing support linked to rent levels, rising housing costs risk eating up many of the gains from growth: the share of income families dedicate to housing has doubled since 1980,” it says.

The report also points out that construction of social homes for rent fell from 40,000 a year in the 1990s to just 8,000 over the past decade.

That means expanding housing supply “needs to be part of any renewed economic strategy”, with the Tory and Labour targets of 300,000 new homes a year “a good starting point” and reforms to the planning system a necessary precondition.

“The new homes budget did not recover to the level Labour had inherited until part way through its second term and it did not beat the Tory highs of 1992-93 until after the financial crisis”

Returning to growth will mean higher rents and housing costs, unless there is building at sufficient scale in the right areas – but the paradox for Labour is that investment will be needed to kick-start that growth.

So far at least, the Labour logic seems to be that planning reform plus a new generation of new towns will lead to more market homes that will in turn generate more funds for affordable housing via a reformed Section 106 process.

This seems to me to be how deputy leader Angela Rayner could pledge “the biggest boost to affordable and social housing for a generation” at the Labour conference without promising any new investment.

If that seemed implausible even at the time, it seems even less so after the scorched earth offered in the Autumn Statement even if Labour’s fiscal rules still leave room to borrow for investment.

But this brings me back to the interesting thing that Sir Keir said this week. During the Q&A after his speech, he was pressed about the key role of public investment in boosting productivity and generating growth.

He was asked if he was still committed to the £28bn green investment plan and increasing public investment.

“I’m not going to shy away from the challenge when it comes to public investment,” he replied. “We need to create the conditions for both public and private investment and that goes for the £28bn as well.

“What we want to do is have investment that triggers, and Rachel Reeves has set this out, a sort of three to one ratio with public investment triggering private investment by a ratio of three to one. That isn’t happening at the moment, it hasn’t happened for a very long time, because we haven’t created the conditions for it.”