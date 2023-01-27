The census, the care sector crisis and Passivhaus – what #UKhousing has been talking about on social media this month

@HelenHudson2014 added: “It’s very sad to hear that a dozen firefighters who attended the #GrenfellTowerFire have been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Five years on and these and other brave firefighters are suffering awful ill health. We need to look after those who look after us.”

Genuinely speechless. A tragedy really doesn’t go far enough when it comes to the Grenfell disaster. So so sad.

On LinkedIn, Andrew van Doorn, chief executive of charity HACT, asked for more attention to be paid to social care in light of the NHS crisis – which has been linked with difficulties discharging patients into care. “Over a decade of sustained cuts and driving down prices to an unsustainable level brings us to where we are today. A workforce crisis that is resulting in highly skilled people being under valued and under paid. Community social care infrastructure that has been emaciated and supported housing that has been reduced by 80%,” he wrote.

Jane Eckford replied: “There is significant effort by low paid and unpaid carers, and also particularly women who suffer from penalties on their lifeline earnings in order to care, but who form such a significant part of inter-generational glue in our society. Overlooked and undervalued contributions to the support of our most vulnerable. The strain on them (us) is unsustainable.”

@magpieprojectuk posted a thread of meals served at a ‘contingency hotel’ run by Migrant Help, in an effort to show how difficult it is for mums with small children to navigate living in these conditions, with the message: “Which of us would happily feed this to our child day after day?”