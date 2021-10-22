The challenges residents are facing show how important community investment is

Our work is not made easy, though. The big funders exclude housing associations from being able to apply for significant funds to deliver services and projects that invest in communities over the long term. This is partly because the sector is perceived to have deep pockets, but as we well know, with so many competing priorities and calls on investment, organisational turnover is not a true reflection of resources that are available. The reality is that for many of us, we are often required to fundraise externally to top up community investment activity to deliver what communities need to break the cycles of deprivation.

As a sector, we need to recognise the value of this work more and back it with the resources it needs, alongside having conversations with partners about the outcomes we can achieve together through stronger partnerships.

The new Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities clearly speaks to the government’s ‘levelling-up’ rhetoric we have heard since 2019. This is a real opportunity for our sector, regardless of where we work or are based as, the thing is, we have been working for decades in our communities to level the playing field for our residents and communities with limited resources.

For most housing associations, our social purpose has driven this commitment to do more than just build homes. We provide one-to-one support, employability support, grants and funding to community organisations and work in partnership with key local stakeholders to improve community safety and engagement.

However, this is not fully recognised by government or funders, in part because we don’t do enough to explain why we do this work and the impact it has. It is important that we are recognised as key players in improving the socio-economic outcomes for our residents and communities.

We need to be at the table to collaborate and partner to shape and deliver ambitious initiatives that aim to break the cycle of disadvantage that blights the lives of too many of our residents.

Jahanara Rajkoomar, director of community investment, Metropolitan Thames Valley; and Leadership 2025 participant