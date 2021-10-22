The challenges residents are facing show how important community investment is

Jahanara Rajkoomar says that levelling up is what housing associations have been trying to do all along – it is just not recognised as such by government or funders
Another winter will soon be upon us, but many of the challenges our residents are facing feel worryingly familiar. I’ve been working in the sector in community investment since 2009, just after the financial crash. Inevitably, back then, many people were struggling to make ends meet with rising food prices, energy costs and an unstable employment market as businesses collapsed.
Twelve years later, our customers face similar trials.
The end of furlough and the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, alongside increases in energy prices and shortages of certain foods, are creating the perfect conditions for many of our residents to spiral into desperate situations.
“With a ‘hand-up’, people are able to move forward with their lives and start to think about having a different life in which they have more control”
For many people it has been a continuous slog over the past decade. The pandemic brought the spotlight back on to them as the impact of pre-existing financial instability, mental health issues, digital exclusion and a lack of social connectedness worsened. The astronomical increase in the use of food banks over the past 18 months is a testament to how bad things are for people.
Throughout the pandemic, most social housing providers like Metropolitan Thames Valley have provided an informal safety net to those most in need. Our work included supporting people to have the basics (shockingly, including food), to access statutory and voluntary services, supporting community organisations to do what they are best placed to do and, importantly, making sure that we were in touch with as many of our customers as possible who really needed support to ensure social connectedness.
“We need to recognise the value of this work more and back it with the resources it need”
We were by no means alone in providing this support, which has a tremendous impact across the communities we work with, as a new G15 report published recently demonstrates. Supporting our communities during the pandemic: G15 impact report 2020-21 showcases some of the work that housing associations delivered to support our residents and communities. It also shows the resilience of our residents and communities and how, with a ‘hand-up’, people are able to move forward with their lives and start to think about having a different life in which they have more control.
Our work is not made easy, though. The big funders exclude housing associations from being able to apply for significant funds to deliver services and projects that invest in communities over the long term. This is partly because the sector is perceived to have deep pockets, but as we well know, with so many competing priorities and calls on investment, organisational turnover is not a true reflection of resources that are available. The reality is that for many of us, we are often required to fundraise externally to top up community investment activity to deliver what communities need to break the cycles of deprivation.
As a sector, we need to recognise the value of this work more and back it with the resources it needs, alongside having conversations with partners about the outcomes we can achieve together through stronger partnerships.
The new Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities clearly speaks to the government’s ‘levelling-up’ rhetoric we have heard since 2019. This is a real opportunity for our sector, regardless of where we work or are based as, the thing is, we have been working for decades in our communities to level the playing field for our residents and communities with limited resources.
For most housing associations, our social purpose has driven this commitment to do more than just build homes. We provide one-to-one support, employability support, grants and funding to community organisations and work in partnership with key local stakeholders to improve community safety and engagement.
However, this is not fully recognised by government or funders, in part because we don’t do enough to explain why we do this work and the impact it has. It is important that we are recognised as key players in improving the socio-economic outcomes for our residents and communities.
We need to be at the table to collaborate and partner to shape and deliver ambitious initiatives that aim to break the cycle of disadvantage that blights the lives of too many of our residents.
Jahanara Rajkoomar, director of community investment, Metropolitan Thames Valley; and Leadership 2025 participant
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