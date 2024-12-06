The challenges with the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund

There is the widely acknowledged, yet persistent, issue of attracting and retaining skilled trade professionals. Those of us looking to employ individuals who have the relevant skills and high-quality workmanship to undertake decarbonisation measures find that many just don’t want to work on social housing alone. They want variety. We need to take a more holistic view of decarbonising public buildings and communities to help invigorate our teams and make the jobs more interesting and appealing.

Then there is the need to upskill in a way that makes sense. For professionals who specialise in plastering or rendering, the logical step would be to train them in external wall insulation, but what of the longer-term prospects?

It’s about creating green and sustainable jobs. We need to think further down the road, developing multi-skilled retrofitters who are not restricted by traditional trade silos, for the benefit of the individual and their families.