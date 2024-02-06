The challenges with ventilation in social housing

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Landlords need to take ventilation more seriously if we are to combat damp and mould, writes Alan Siggins, managing director of Airflow
Throughout the winter months, conversations around heating tend to take centre stage. While staying warm is undoubtedly important, it’s crucial not to overlook the importance of ventilation. The two are, in fact, connected and contribute to a healthy, comfortable indoor environment.
Ventilation is important in every building, especially in homes, because we spend so much of our time inside. Without proper ventilation, buildings can seal in stagnant air, pollutants and moisture, which can cause structural damage and health problems.
The health issues from ventilation are usually due to the build-up of moisture that leads to mould, which triggers respiratory problems that can be life-threatening, as we saw in the tragic death of Awaab Ishak.
When you’re renting social housing, you don’t have control over making the necessary changes to improve the ventilation, and instead have to rely on the action of landlords. We don’t always see this action, however, and we’re still seeing cases of poor ventilation lead to serious health issues and cost some people their lives. This is largely what inspired us to conduct a study into the state of ventilation in social housing.
The purpose of Airflow’s Ventilation Challenges in Social Housing report was to find out how social housing dwellings are being ventilated and how this is impacting tenants. Looking at government data, we found that tenants were more than 11 times more likely to experience ventilation issues than plumbing issues, and almost five times as likely to experience ventilation issues such as heating issues.
“Landlords need to educate themselves or get educated on ventilation”
Ventilation, mould and damp, are some of the main issues tenants have with their socially rented homes, so it seems obvious that improving this should be a priority.
Understandably, there is a cost to installing or upgrading ventilation systems, which will put landlords off. However, many modern ventilation systems, such as mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR), also reduce the need for excessive energy consumption. Promoting proper airflow can help regulate the indoor temperature, and some systems even preheat the new air entering the building.
The point being that a small cost to landlords can save residents costs in the long run. Better ventilation will also mean a reduced risk of mould, damp and condensation, which can be costly to fix otherwise.
New regulations are also coming into play, which are going to mean the side effects of poor ventilation can’t be ignored. Awaab’s Law will require landlords to investigate and fix reported health hazards within specific timeframes, but understanding the root cause of black mould and other issues will hopefully prevent issues from getting so advanced that tenants have to file a complaint.
Landlords need to educate themselves or get educated on ventilation. I think people have a good understanding of why their homes or properties are cold or don’t retain heat, but not everyone knows the implications of poor ventilation and how it might be affecting them every day.
We also wanted to look at the type of ventilation available in social housing. Mechanical ventilation is increasing in popularity and availability, but there still remain many homes that are reliant on natural ventilation alone, despite potential associated risks.
“When you’re renting social housing, you don’t have control over making the necessary changes to improve the ventilation, and instead have to rely on the action of landlords”
What’s more, of the mechanically ventilated social homes we analysed, the majority of these had ‘extract only’ ventilation (79%), with only 21% of homes having ‘supply and extract’ ventilation installed, ie the system continuously both introduces fresh outdoor air and removes indoor air. Installing this kind of system could be hugely beneficial.
We want to see good ventilation move up the list of priorities in the social housing sector. It’s definitely getting more attention, but often when it’s too late. A good place to start will be installing mechanical ventilation systems in the homes that rely only on natural or ‘passive’ ventilation. This can be as simple as adding extractor fans in bathrooms or other moisture-prone rooms.
It’s also important that residents are aware of how to use any systems in place. It’s no good having all the systems available, but they’re not being used.
These would be the first steps in an important movement towards better ventilated and safer social housing.
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