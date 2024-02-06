The challenges with ventilation in social housing

When you’re renting social housing, you don’t have control over making the necessary changes to improve the ventilation, and instead have to rely on the action of landlords. We don’t always see this action, however, and we’re still seeing cases of poor ventilation lead to serious health issues and cost some people their lives. This is largely what inspired us to conduct a study into the state of ventilation in social housing.

The purpose of Airflow’s Ventilation Challenges in Social Housing report was to find out how social housing dwellings are being ventilated and how this is impacting tenants. Looking at government data, we found that tenants were more than 11 times more likely to experience ventilation issues than plumbing issues, and almost five times as likely to experience ventilation issues such as heating issues.

“Landlords need to educate themselves or get educated on ventilation”

Ventilation, mould and damp, are some of the main issues tenants have with their socially rented homes, so it seems obvious that improving this should be a priority.

Understandably, there is a cost to installing or upgrading ventilation systems, which will put landlords off. However, many modern ventilation systems, such as mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR), also reduce the need for excessive energy consumption. Promoting proper airflow can help regulate the indoor temperature, and some systems even preheat the new air entering the building.

The point being that a small cost to landlords can save residents costs in the long run. Better ventilation will also mean a reduced risk of mould, damp and condensation, which can be costly to fix otherwise.