The changes needed to tackle stigma in social housing need to happen at a policy level as well as among landlords #UKhousing

As a first step in this direction, we invited diverse stakeholders including policymakers, housing providers, advocacy groups, trade and professional bodies, and social housing residents among others to respond to issues raised by our study by providing their perspectives on the following set of questions:

We concluded that stigma in social housing is deeply rooted in society and its prevention or eradication would require a sustained, deliberate and collective programme of engagement by a broad range of stakeholders and policymakers.

The stigmatisation of social housing and its tenants is not new. In our research report, published in July 2021 and summarised here , we explored how social housing came to be stigmatised, how stigma is experienced by tenants, and what was being done to challenge stigma.

In this article, we wish to focus on a few of the key issues from the consultation report.

First is how housing should be viewed – as a right or something else? The approach taken by the government and dominant in society is to view housing – particularly ownership of housing – as a privilege, an investment, a symbol of wealth and prosperity. Thus, we end up with a housing hierarchy with homeless people at the bottom of the ladder, closely followed by those in social housing.

The narrative is that as individuals move upwards in terms of wealth and social status, they move up the ‘housing ladder’ to, ultimately, homeownership. This has inevitably led to the stigmatisation of those at the bottom of the ‘ladder’, ie homeless people and those in social housing.

Overwhelmingly, our respondents point at the need for a radical shift away from this paradigm to one in which adequate housing is considered a basic and fundamental human right.

Taking a rights-based approach to housing has significant implications. It means placing a responsibility on the government and society more broadly to provide adequate housing for all. This would entail a significant investment in housing stock as well as a move away from maintaining homeownership as the central focus of housing policy to a system that views renting and other tenures as equally valuable.

“The fact that this power imbalance results in the stigmatisation of tenants by landlords and the provision of substandard services is also not new”

Indeed, until we begin to view adequate housing as a right and invest in building more high-quality social homes, we will continue to see the entrenchment of stigma, poverty and inequalities that disproportionately affect certain groups, including people from BAME communities, single parents, care leavers and people with disabilities.

This will also continue to impact the huge numbers of children and families who are living in harmful, inappropriate and temporary accommodation.

Second is the accountability of housing providers to their tenants. The power imbalance between landlords and tenants is not new and has previously been highlighted prominently in the Social Housing Green Paper. The fact that this power imbalance results in the stigmatisation of tenants by landlords and the provision of substandard services is also not new.

An ITV News series on social housing and the social media campaigns by activists like Kwajo Tweneboa have brought this issue more into the public view. Our respondents were keen to point out that what is needed is not only visibility, but a shift in how housing associations are held accountable.

We need action to move away from the organisational culture that excludes or marginalises social housing tenants and into a democratic structure that puts some power back in the hands of the tenants. For providers, this could include tying executive compensation more closely to performance to prompt better service delivery and tenant satisfaction, as well as stronger tenant involvement in governance, landlords’ decision-making and regulating the sector.