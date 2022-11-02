The company selling second staircases

It is common practice for firefighters to prop open the door to the stairs on the floor with the fire, to run hoses through, meaning smoke fills the staircase.

But if a building does need to be evacuated, single staircases create problems. The fire-fighting operation takes place in the same space residents need to escape.

The UK has stuck with single staircases, based on the belief that mass evacuations of buildings won’t be required in this country. This policy is beneficial for housing developers, which have more floor space to sell in a building with only one staircase.

“We all know you can build extensions to a house, but most people don’t realise you can do the same for a high-rise building”

When the rules for high rises were developed in the 1960s, this was the focus: tough requirements were put in place to stop a blaze spreading from flat to flat. But this meant policymakers and building designers failed to develop a Plan B for what to do if it did.

The rules in England are a quirk of history. Since at least the Great Fire of London in 1666, building codes focused on stopping the spread of fire from one building to another.

A demonstration of the use of an evacuation chair on an EvacStac

A demonstration of the use of an evacuation chair on an EvacStac

With two staircases, one could be used for fire-fighting and the other for escape.

The EvacStac is designed to be installed quickly. “The typical time for the planning application would be about three months, ballpark. The installation time varies, but we estimate about two months,” says Alun Marriott, the company chief executive and Mr Stewart’s son-in-law.

The foundations are relatively simple and the pods that form the tower are light enough to be craned into place, meaning scaffolding is not needed. The entrances are knocked through on each floor from the new tower, reducing construction disruption for residents.

“Nothing [in the EvacStac] can burn. Even the handrail hasn’t got the usual plastic coating on it. It looks basic, but there is nothing in there which is combustible whatsoever”

Not all buildings could accommodate an EvacStac. There must be space for the foundations outside and a suitable point inside to knock through the external wall.

However, tower blocks are often spaced far from other buildings, and Mr Stewart’s team has demonstrated how the EvacStac could be fitted to different types of building.

Prohibitive cost

What about the safety of the new tower itself? “Nothing [in the EvacStac] can burn,” says Mr Stewart. The pods are clad with non-combustible Rockpanel and the structure is almost entirely steel.

“Even the handrail hasn’t got the usual plastic coating on it. It looks basic, but there is nothing in there which is combustible whatsoever.”

Positive air pressure can keep smoke out of the EvacStac, reducing the danger of it being compromised during a fire. Two 60-minute fire doors separate it from the main building. It also has a tank on the roof, which means it is equipped with a ‘wet’ riser to provide water for firefighters’ hoses.

The issue is cost. Prices will vary, and are heavily dependent on the price of steel, but Mr Marriott estimates it would cost around £100,000 per floor, based on current prices. The company plans to offer a seven-year lease to spread this cost.